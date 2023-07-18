Minecraft player builds Great Sky Island from Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

One of the main activities in Minecraft is building structures. When players enter a new world, they gather resources and build their starter base. Soon enough, they start building all kinds of structures, creating their very own story out of them. Since it is a sandbox game, structures can be as massive as players imagine them to be.

While some structures are built out of original ideas, the community has also built massive builds from other fictional films, games, and even books. Recently a player created the entire Great Sky Island from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Minecraft player build Great Sky Island from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Recently a Minecraft player and YouTuber named Grazzy posted a tweet showcasing how he built the entire cluster of Islands from the popular 2023 title The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In the pictures, he showcased some of the main structures on the islands, which gave an idea of the massive scale of the entire project.

Since he is a YouTuber, Grazzy also posted a 20+ minute time-lapse video of how he created the entire island. Though it was noticed that he built it in creative mode, it is still an extremely commendable feat since building something this massive, even in creative mode, is quite hard.

The video also showcased how he created other builds and structures from the Zelda game.

Minecraft Twitterati react to the Great Sky Island recreation in the sandbox game

Since the project the Minecraft YouTuber Grazzy took on was quite massive, many fans of the game flocked to his tweet and reacted to the project. The tweet received more than two thousand likes, while his YouTube video received more than 114,000 views and eight thousand likes.

Some of the fans discussed how the grass present in the Zelda game was quite orange, while the Minecraft grass still looked greener. Grazzy replied to the comment and said he might use a texture pack or any other mod to make the grass more orange.

While others pointed out how the edges of the islands were grey and brown colored rather than dark green, which the builder achieved with dark prismarine blocks. Of course, these were minor nitpicks. Overall, most of them were impressed by the build.

Amy 🏳️‍⚧️ @MajoraAmystery @ImGrazzy the grass you did looks a bit green because it's adding a yellow tone ONTO the base green, it's not just making a yellow grass texture. what you want to do it make the colour a bit more in the orange direction

BannyLop🐰 @BannyLop 🤓 @ImGrazzy It's really impressive but the edges of the islands are dark green and ingame it's more like dark grey/brown

Apart from discussions about smaller details, most people on Twitter were amazed to see the Great Sky Island recreation from the player. They appreciated the project and praised the creator for it.

lynrose @itslynrose @ImGrazzy every time you update us it gets better and better man, holy

Overall, this massive project looked stunning and was appreciated by thousands of players in the game's community.