Minecraft player creates museum to showcase camouflaged creepers

A Minecraft Redditor recently showcased various variants of camouflaged creepers in different areas as part of their creeper museum. Though creepers are the most annoying mobs in the game, they are also the most iconic. They silently sneak toward the players and explode themselves, hurting the players and ruining their surroundings.

While they are already hard to notice, especially because they do not make any sound while walking, the Redditor made it even more difficult to dodge them by making them camouflaged.

Minecraft Redditor showcases camouflaged creepers in different Overworld locations

The Redditor named 'u/DJ_HardLogic' posted several pictures of different creepers camouflaged with the environment on Minecraft's official subreddit. They showcased lush, dripstone, badlands, swamp, old-grown pine, deepslate, and jungle creepers. Since it was a museum, each creeper was located in a small area that was decorated according to its camouflage.

The camouflaging is essentially the result of a texture pack made by the original poster, which changes the creeper's textures based on where they spawn. Some of the creepers are really hard to spot simply because of how well they have been camouflaged in those areas.

Users' reaction to camouflaged creeper museum showcased by Minecraft player

Soon after the post went live on the subreddit, it became quite popular. Since creepers have always been a topic of discussion, the new camouflaging texture pack for them was quite fascinating to witness. Within 17 hours, the post received more than six hundred upvotes and many comments.

Of course, since creepers are one of the most annoying mobs in the game, there were many users who appreciated the original poster for their creativity but humorously called him a monster for making creepers even harder to spot and avoid in a world. One of the Redditors actually wanted creepers to once again be camouflaged with the grass blocks like they were in the game's previous versions.

Many of them also wondered how it would look to try out the camouflaged creeper texture pack. To this, the original poster replied that players can look up the poster's username on the Planet Minecraft website and find the texture pack there.

Since the camouflaged creepers were so hard to find, many Redditors commented on how many they were able to spot in the pictures.

Overall, many members of the subreddit flocked to the post to react to the creepers that blended so well with the different environments of the Overworld. However, it is safe to say that most of them did not want this feature in their world. The post is still popular on the subreddit and continues to get upvotes and comments.