Minecraft player creates beautiful glowing trees using weird light glitch

Recently, a Minecraft Redditor cleverly used a light source glitch to create beautiful glowing trees. Though this title has had several bugs that players have exploited in the past, not one of them is related to making the game look more visually pleasing. Hence, this particular light glitch falls into that rare category of issues used to create something stunning.

A Redditor by the name of u/MC-874 recently posted a picture of a Grove biome with loads of trees. However, every tree log block was emitting light, and that block's color was light yellow.

Before moving on, people must know what glitch this individual used. In the recent Minecraft Preview Edition 1.20.40.21, a bug caused random light sources to pop up in the in-game world. They were not connected to any block, making this bug extremely absurd.

The aforementioned Redditor simply used a few actual light-emitting blocks, along with this glitch, to make glowing trees. They chose the Grove biome to do so. When the original poster took the screenshot, they also had shaders on, which made the overall picture even more stunning.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor cleverly making glowing trees using light glitch

Many fans on the official Minecraft subreddit flocked to u/MC-874's post. In a single day, it received more than 10 thousand upvotes and loads of comments. People spoke about the glitch being an inspiration for a resource pack, while others simply appreciated the intelligent use of a bug.

A major thread of comments discussed how Mojang could add what's seen in u/MC-874's image as a new biome. This inclusion would contain brand-new glowing trees and wood blocks that can be made into a special kind of wood gear with light-emitting capabilities and functions.

As mentioned above, one Redditor also suggested that the original poster can create a resource pack that makes glowing trees. u/MC-874 replied and stated that PBR is unable to replicate the shining nature of the surroundings. Another user pointed out how light blocks can be spawned manually to shed light on their surroundings.

When one Redditor appreciated the glowing trees and expressed hope that Mojang wouldn't fix them, the original poster replied with a link to Mojang's bug website, confirming that they had been removed.

Many people did not like that the random light glitch had been fixed since the glowing trees in the Grove biome looked mesmerizing.

Overall, u/MC-874's creation caught a lot of attention due to the odd light glitch and how this player turned it into a unique-looking biome. Their Minecraft Reddit post continues to get views and upvotes.