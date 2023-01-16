Minecraft player meticulously builds Windhelm from Skyrim

Minecraft is a sandbox game that allows players to use an unlimited amount of blocks and space to build almost anything they want. Moreover, the game also allows third-party mods that change the mechanics, textures, and features of the game.

Since the game has been around for over a decade, people have come up with countless stunning structures.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/fonta59' posted pictures of a massive city they created in the game. This city is called Windhelm and is from another famous triple-A game, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The structure seems massive, consisting of a bridge and the main city area.

The builder not only constructed the exterior portion but also built and meticulously decorated the interior as well. Pictures showcase different rooms and corridors inside the extremely beautiful structure.

The player used custom texture packs and mods to enhance the authenticity of the build. It was clear that the builder had put in a herculean effort to make the structure as detailed as possible.

Users react to Windhelm from Skyrim, built by Minecraft Redditor

Though the post didn't receive a lot of upvotes and comments on the official Minecraft subreddit, whoever saw the structure appreciated it.

In 17 hours, it was only able to gather 263 upvotes and a few comments. However, most of the comments were super positive. There were numerous discussions about Skyrim because members of the subreddit were also familiar with the game.

One of the Redditors humorously pointed out how the original poster successfully captured the depressing tone of the city. Redditors also mentioned how the city was equally dull in Skyrim. The original poster agreed and mentioned how they didn't want to stay in the city when they played Skyrim.

Some even claimed that they'd take up Windhelm city as their latest Skyrim project in Minecraft.

When asked about the snow that fell on the city without freezing the river, the original poster revealed that they'd used WorldPainter to do so. This tells us that some parts of the project were achieved through third-party applications.

The original poster also posted a link to the PlanetMinecraft webpage, where players can download the world to explore Windhelm city and other structures from Skyrim built by them. They mentioned how the city was just part of a much bigger project: recreating the entire map of Skyrim inside the block game.

Overall, members of the Minecraft subreddit loved the recreation of Windhelm city from Skyrim. Even though not many people saw the post, it was still well-received. Fortunately, the post is still gathering viewers and upvotes.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes