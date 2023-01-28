Minecraft player shares clever trick to emit light from beacon's beam

Beacons in Minecraft are special blocks that apply several powerups to players who are near them. When they are placed on top of a pyramid of iron, gold, diamond, emerald, or netherite blocks, they activate and emit an endless beam towards the sky. Over the years, the community has come up with several ways to customize the beacon's beam.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of u/Dd5430 posted a picture showcasing how they found a clever way to make the beacon's beam emit light as well. Though it should naturally emit light on its own, it surprisingly doesn't. Hence, this trick was brilliant to witness.

The player essentially placed glass panes and torches alternately in a vertical line right on top of the beacon. Since the beam can pass through glass and a torch, it does not hamper the functionality.

The torches act as the beam's light source. Though the original poster didn't use shaders, the light coming out of the beam could look even more beautiful with some graphical modifications.

Redditos react to Minecraft player's clever trick to illuminate the beacon's beam

Although the post showcases a purely decorative trick that will not greatly enhance the game experience, the Minecraft community was extremely impressed by the idea. In a single day, the post received over seven thousand upvotes and loads of comments. Members of the subreddit discussed other possible light sources and additional aspects of the beacons.

One of the Redditors joked about how players would simply die if they tried to fly through the beacon's beam with Elytra, as they would crash into torches and glass panes. The comment thread further discussed how they can create an extremely expensive wall with a light-emitting beacon beam to protect their base.

The original poster commented on the post, giving all the details about the light-emitting beam. They explained how they stacked clear glass panes and torches. One of the Redditors asked whether end rods could be used or not. The original poster explained how the end rods could also work, however, their base is slightly broader and is seldom visible through the beam.

Apart from that, several people were genuinely impressed by the nifty trick of lighting up the entire beam in Minecraft.

Several Redditors didn't know that only the beacon block emits light, not the entire beam. Hence, when they saw the trick used by the original poster, they were quite surprised. Although beams can look like they emit light when using shaders or dynamic lighting from mods, they do not illuminate their surroundings in Minecraft's vanilla version.

Overall, the Minecraft subreddit was surprised and impressed by the handy trick to illuminate the entire beam by stacking torches and glass panes. Even a day since it went live, the post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.

