5 best custom beacon designs to build in Minecraft

Beacons in Minecraft are powerful blocks players can use to gain useful superpowers. When placed in a specific way, beacons can apply various status effects to players whenever they are near the beacon. However, the placement of the beacon is crucial. It is usually placed on top of a pyramid of blocks. These blocks can either be made of iron, gold, diamond, netherite, or emerald.

Though players can build a beacon with iron blocks, there are several other ways to decorate the beacon. Builders can either choose different kinds of blocks for the pyramid and create a custom design on it or create a basic pyramid of blocks of iron and decorate around the beacon. Here are some excellent beacon design ideas.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other beacon designs worth checking out.

Top 5 custom beacon designs to build in Minecraft

5) Onion-shaped design around beacon

Players can decorate around the beacon for a unique design in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/littlePiet)

One of the simplest ways to create a custom beacon design is by decorating around one. Players can create a beacon underneath the surface and leave space for the beacon's beam to go up.

Later, they can decorate the area according to that beacon's beam. The beam is a fascinating aspect of the block since it keeps going straight into the sky. Players can create a mystical structure around it to make it look magical.

4) Fancy beacon with decoration blocks

Players can also add different blocks around the beacon's pyramid for decoration in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

As mentioned above, players can use different blocks of iron, emerald, diamond, gold, and netherite to create one beacon. Additionally, once the beacon's pyramid is built, they can place other decorative blocks on it without deactivating the beacon.

This allows players to mix and match different blocks and place them in a symmetrical pattern.

3) Armor stand decoration on top of beacon

Armor stand can have a set of armor to decorate the beacon as well (Image via Reddit)

One Minecraft player mixed and matched different blocks in this design to create the beacon's pyramid. After the beacon was set up, they even placed an armor stand with a netherite set of armor to decorate it.

Many players would not know, but certain non-mob entities or blocks can be placed over a beacon without blocking its beam. One of them is armor stands which can even have a set of armor. Hence, if players want, they can even place a colored glass pane underneath the armor stand to change the color.

2) Custom tree around the beacon

The entire beacon is used to create a custom tree around it (Image via Reddit/u/EnnovativeNL)

This is another beautiful custom beacon design where players cover the entire beacon's pyramid and create a custom tree around it. Trees signify knowledge, experience, and life, as some are extremely old. Hence, a beacon shooting up its beam through a massive tree looks quite stunning in Minecraft.

1) Beacon megastructure

An entire megastructure can be created around a beacon in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

Of course, players can go all out and create a massive structure surrounding the beacon. Beacons with only one type of block in their pyramid look quite majestic and clean. Hence, players can think of creating a megastructure around it. Since the beam is quite special to look at, players can strategically use it in their decorations.

