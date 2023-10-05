Minecraft player uses resource pack to turn spiders into crabs

Crabs are, of course, quite popular in the Minecraft community since they are the latest mob vote candidate for 2023. Regardless of whether crabs actually get added to the game or not, the talented modding community has already started making alternatives to it. Recently, a Minecraft player created a resource pack that turns spiders' textures into crabs.

The Redditor, by the name of 'u/mushirmickeyjoe', posted a picture of a spider re-textured into a red crab on a beach. The resource pack was posted on Minecraft Reddit that went viral. Though the size of the crab was massive due to spiders being large, the textures and overall look were quite believable.

The resource pack further changes the shape of the entity and adds claws, smaller legs, and even different eyes to make it look like a crab. In the title, the original poster stated that only 50% of spiders that spawn on a beach will be re-textured into crabs. This allows spiders to spawn regularly, as well as adding a new mob.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's resource pack that turns spiders into crabs

Since crabs are trending in the Minecraft community due to the 2023 mob vote competition, this post instantly went viral. Within a couple of days, it received more than 4,000 upvotes and numerous comments.

Many of them were about how the original poster saw the future and posted about a crab resource pack. This was because the picture was posted before Mojang officially announced the crab as a mob vote candidate. One reason the original poster accurately posted about crabs could be that a rumored leak showcased crab as an upcoming mob vote candidate.

Hence, this was one of the main themes in the comment section of the post.

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

One of the Redditors also gave their opinion that spiders can be cute and could be tameable mobs in the game as well. They went on to call out several of Mojang's steps (removal of fireflies and adding cookie effect on parrots).

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another Redditor was quite surprised by how resource packs can change so much about a mob, even though they are primarily used to simply change textures. The change in the body shape of spiders to fit crabs was quite impressive.

The original poster replied to this and stated how OptiFine is necessary to run this resource pack and how it is not only a performance mod but also offers great tools for resource pack makers.

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/MushirMickeyJoe from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, the Minecraft Reddit community appreciated the resource pack that turns a few beach spiders into crabs. Of course, crabs, as individual mobs, have a 33.3% chance of becoming a permanent feature in the upcoming update. Only time will tell whether it will win the mob vote or not.