7 best tameable mobs in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft 1.20 is the latest major update for the game, bringing many new features and mobs for adventurous players. These creatures become loyal companions, adding an extra layer of fun, companionship, and utility to your Minecraft experience. From fierce protectors to playful entertainers and reliable transportation, we have compiled a list of the eight best tameable mobs in Minecraft. So, let's dive in.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Top 7 mobs to tame in Minecraft 1.20

7) Parrots

Parrots are vibrant and lively companions found in jungle biomes. To tame a parrot, you must feed it wheat, melon, beetroot, pumpkin, or torchflower seeds until hearts appear above its head, indicating trust. Once tamed, parrots can be perched on your shoulder, adding a colorful and animated presence to your adventures.

They can uniquely mimic the sounds of other mobs, creating an immersive and entertaining atmosphere. Playing music discs near parrots will cause them to dance, enhancing the joy they bring to your Minecraft world. These feathered companions are a delightful addition, always ready to accompany you on your quests with their playful and interactive behaviors.

6) Llamas

Llamas are hardy and dependable pack animals that roam the savannah and mountain biomes of Minecraft. Taming a llama requires repeatedly attempting to ride it until it accepts you as its owner. Once tamed, llamas can be equipped with chests to function as mobile storage units.

They will dutifully follow you, even across treacherous terrains, making them ideal companions for resource-gathering expeditions. Llamas come in various carpet variations, adding a touch of personalization to your caravan. They are reliable allies, capable of carrying heavy loads and accompanying you on your adventures.

5) Mule

Mules, the hybrid offspring of a donkey and a horse, possess the best qualities of both parents. They can be obtained by breeding a horse and a donkey together. Mules inherit a donkey's strength and carrying capacity while also gaining a horse's speed and agility.

Taming a mule involves repeatedly mounting it until it no longer bucks you off. With their unique traits, mules are versatile companions, perfect for traversing varied terrains and carrying substantial loads.

4) Cats

Cats are independent and enchanting companions found in villages or as stray cats in the wild. Taming a cat involves offering them fish until they trust you and display hearts above their heads. Once tamed, cats become your faithful feline friends, following you around and scaring away creepers to protect you from their explosive attacks.

Cats can also be found in various coat variations, allowing you to choose a cat that matches your style. With their graceful presence and valuable abilities, cats are the perfect companions for your Minecraft escapades.

3) Camel

Camel mob is a new tameable mob added in Minecraft 1.20 update. It can be found in desert villages, where it spawns naturally. It can be tamed by giving it cactus, making it wear a saddle bag, and allowing the player to access its inventory.

Once tamed, the camel mob can be ridden by up to two players, making it a useful travel companion. Camel mob can sprint, dash, and heal itself over time. It can also be bred with cactus, producing a baby camel. Camel mob is among the most exciting and adorable additions in Minecraft 1.20 update.

2) Horses

Horses are majestic and swift creatures found in plains or savannah biomes. Taming a horse involves repeatedly mounting it until it no longer bucks you off, indicating trust and obedience. Once tamed, horses become loyal and versatile mounts, allowing you to ride them across vast landscapes with increased speed and mobility.

They can have saddles, armor, and chests for additional storage. Horses come in various breeds, each with unique attributes such as speed or jumping ability. These noble companions provide efficient transportation and a sense of companionship and partnership as you traverse the world together.

1) Wolves

Wolves are iconic and loyal companions. Found in forests and taiga biomes, they can be tamed by offering them bones until they become tamed and have a collar around their necks. Tamed wolves become fiercely loyal and will defend you from hostile mobs.

They can be commanded to sit or follow, making them versatile companions during your adventures. With their sharp senses and ability to detect hidden enemies, wolves add protection and companionship to your Minecraft experience.

The world of Minecraft is made more vibrant and exciting with the presence of tameable mobs. Whether it's the loyal protection of wolves, the independent charm of cats, the playful antics of parrots, or the swift travel of horses, these companions bring companionship, utility, and entertainment to your virtual adventures. Choose your favorite tameable mob, forge a bond, and embark on countless memorable journeys together in the vast and imaginative world of Minecraft.

