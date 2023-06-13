List of all tameable mobs in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft 1.20 has been available for a few days now, and players have returned to the sandbox game to take a look at all the new features. However, one thing that hasn't changed much is the roster of in-game mobs that can be tamed and join you on your adventures. These entities, though diverse, also serve different uses.

It should be pointed out that although Minecraft 1.20 added two new mobs (the sniffer and the camel), neither mob is technically "tameable" according to the in-game code and scripts. More appropriately, sniffers can be tended to and will help you. On the other hand, camels can be ridden, but they don't have explicit loyalty to you.

This article will list the mobs that can be tamed as of Minecraft 1.20. Keep in mind that these are the only creatures considered tameable according to the game itself, not those who the community colloquially considers tameable for different reasons.

All mobs as of Minecraft 1.20 that can be tamed by players directly

1) Cats

Seen spawning in villages and swamp huts in Minecraft, cats tend to roam the environment, occasionally lounging on certain objects. Once fed raw cod or raw salmon, cats will gain a collar that signifies they have been tamed. They will no longer despawn and will follow you unless ordered to sit at a given location.

If you move 12 or so blocks away from a cat, they can teleport to you. When fed additional raw cod or salmon, cats will enter Love Mode, allowing them to breed with other tamed cats. These felines, once tamed, can also occasionally bring you gifts when you go to sleep in a bed and wake up the next day.

2) Donkey/Horses/Mules

Although these three equine mobs are technically different in Minecraft, they are tamed along the same lines. Each horse, mule, and donkey has an inherent temperament stat that is compared to a randomly generated number from 1-99 each time you mount them. When you hit a number lower than the mob's temperament, it is tamed.

To tame these mobs, simply approach them and interact with them. This will place you on the creature's back until you are bucked off. Eventually, after a few attempts, the donkey/mule/horse will stop resisting and will allow you to ride them as well as equip them with things like saddles, armor, and storage chests.

If you are having a particularly tough time taming one of these equine mobs, you can also feed them to make them more agreeable. All three animals can be fed sugar, wheat, apples, golden carrots, golden apples, and enchanted golden apples to make taming easier.

3) Llamas/Trader Llamas

Found in Minecraft's many windswept and savannah biomes, llamas are beasts of burden that can carry goods long distances, which is part of the reason they're used by The Wandering Trader. However, you can tame llamas of your own by following similar processes to donkeys/mules/horses.

By mounting a llama multiple times, you generate random numbers that are compared to the llama's temperament number. The llama will create heart particles and become tamed when you mount them, and the randomly-generated number is lower than the llama's temperament value.

In addition to taming wild llamas in Minecraft, you can also kill The Wandering Trader and leave the area for a while. After returning, Java Edition players will be able to tame the llamas, and Bedrock Edition players will come back to find the llamas already tamed. At this point, you can place carpets, chests, and saddles on the creatures.

Like the equine group of mobs, llamas can be fed to improve their temperament stat and make taming a simpler process. Specifically, llamas will only eat either wheat or placed hay bale blocks and won't eat other food sources.

4) Parrots

Natives of Minecraft's jungle biomes, parrots are friendly mobs that will accompany you and occasionally perch on your shoulders after being tamed. Parrots also enjoy dancing when a jukebox block is activated and a song is played. Even better, parrots are quite easily tamed thanks to the abundance of crop seeds they prefer.

To tame a parrot in Minecraft 1.20, you only need to feed it wheat, beetroot, melon, pumpkin, or torchflower seeds. However, you should not feed parrots cookies, as chocolate is toxic to these birds and will kill them either directly in Java or quickly via poison damage in Bedrock.

Once tamed, parrots will stay near you and teleport to you if they move out of a 12-block range. You can also attach leads to parrots to keep them nearby if needed, though this doesn't tame wild parrots. These bird mobs also have the unique capability to mimic the sounds of nearby mobs, which can be helpful as an early alert system.

5) Skeleton Horses

One of the rarest types of horses in Minecraft (save for zombie horses, which can't be accessed without commands or Creative Mode spawn eggs), skeleton horses spawn with skeleton riders during occasional lightning strikes. To start the taming process for these undead creatures, you will first need to kill their skeleton riders.

Once the skeletons atop these horses are defeated, you can mount and tame the skeletal horse without much resistance. Bedrock Edition skeleton horses can be ridden and controlled without a saddle, and Java Edition versions can be saddled and ridden to be controlled direction-wise.

Compared to most other horses in Minecraft, skeleton horses are one of the fastest forms of land transportation in the game. They move at approximately 8.43 blocks per second, making them blazingly fast compared to other land animals save for zombie horses (which share their speed) and well-bred horses.

6) Wolves

One of Minecraft's oldest in-game mobs that can be tamed, wolves are loyal companions that will sit when ordered to and attack hostile mobs encroaching on players. Tamed wolves that kill enemy mobs will even allow you to collect experience orbs as if you had killed them yourself.

When it comes to taming wolves, you need to accrue some bones to feed them. No other food items are capable of taming these pups, and you may need more than a few bones to tame a wolf, depending on the in-game RNG. However, once the wolf is tamed, it will don a collar and follow you around.

Once they're loyal to you, Minecraft wolves can be ordered to sit. They will also teleport when you are outside of a 12-block range, but they won't despawn. Their collars can even be dyed for a little extra customization.

A wolf's tail is the signifier of its overall health. If you notice your wolf has been taking damage, and its tail begins to droop, be sure to feed the wolf some meat or fish food items to restore its health. Wolves can even eat pufferfish without being hurt by the pufferfish's typical poison effect.

Conclusion

As previously mentioned, the mobs listed above are those that can be tamed as of the Minecraft 1.20 update. However, it's possible to earn the trust of mobs like axolotls, foxes, ocelots, and allays, but this isn't taming in the conventional sense. These trusting mobs will assist players, but they won't respond to direct commands.

Furthermore, while new Trails & Tales mobs like the sniffer and the camel are beneficial to players, they also aren't "tamed" according to the game mechanics. Sniffers can be hatched and bred by players and find ancient plant life for them, but they're not beholden to them.

Similarly, camels seen in Minecraft's Trails & Tales update can indeed be saddled and ridden by up to two players. They can be bred and fed cactus blocks to heal damage, but even when saddled, they aren't obedient to players in the way that a tamed steed would be. They will wander on their own volition and occasionally lie down as well.

Confusion tends to arise among Minecraft players due to the conventional knowledge that any mob that can be ridden or that assists the player counts as a tamed mob. This isn't the case, however, as in-game code and scripts have defined parameters to determine whether a mob is truly tamed or not.

As of Minecraft 1.20, the mobs listed above have triggers in the code that determine whether they are tamed or not. Contrary to the belief of many community members, they are the only true "tameable" mobs of Trails & Tails, though many animals and other entities can still be beneficial.

