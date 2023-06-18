How to get all armor trims in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.20 brought many unique changes and additions to the game, with some of them having changed Minecraft for years to come. One of the biggest was for armor sets, which can now be cosmetically customized by adding “trims” to them. This is a great new way to introduce fresh content into the decade-old sandbox title, while concentrating on one of the most popular aspects in combat and in-game cosmetics.

The introduction of armor trims paves the way for another change in Minecraft, which is an increase in the usefulness of the smithing table. Originally, the only purpose they served was to convert a player’s diamond tools, armor, and weapons into netherite gear. Now, however, gamers can use these blocks to apply armor trims to their gear, while also upgrading to netherite in the same area.

Minecraft: A list of all armor trims and their locations

There are 16 armor trims in Minecraft, with each one of them allowing players to use a unique design on an armor piece. Here are the names of each of them available in Minecraft 1.20:

Wild Armor

Rib Armor

Spire Armor

Raiser Armor

Tide Armor

Sentry Armor

Host Armor

Coast Armor

Vex Armor

Dune Armor

Snout Armor

Eye Armor

Silence Armor

Wayfinder Armor

Shaper Armor

Ward Armor

While Minecraft 1.20 makes players work to acquire each armor trim, obtaining and using them is incredibly satisfying and a great new addition, especially for those who have been with the franchise for a long time. Here’s how to find each one in the game:

1) Wild Armor Trim

The Wild Armor Trim, as many players may be able to guess from the name, is found within the elusive Jungle Temple structures in Minecraft. You will need to look for a chest hidden inside, which is exactly where the trim can be obtained from. However, many may not know that Jungle Temples are rigged with tons of traps, so watch out for hidden pressure plates.

2) Rib Armor Trim

The Rib Armor Trim is a difficult one to get, as it is found inside Nether Fortresses. In order to even get to this structure, you will first have to build a nether portal and light it to activate it. Traveling through it will take you to the Nether dimension, which is Minecraft’s version of the Underworld.

Once in this hellish realm, you'll have to look around for a Nether fortress, which can often be quite difficult to find. Once you do find it, however, you’ll have to check each chest in the long corridors of the fortress to have a chance of finding one of these armor trims.

3) Spire Armor Trim

The Spire Armor Trim will probably be one of the last ones you’ll find in the game, as it is only found in the End City structure.

To reach an End City, you’ll have to essentially beat Minecraft, which involves going through its entire progression tree, finding a stronghold, locating an End portal, reaching the End dimension, and defeating the Ender Dragon. Once in the outer islands of the End, you’ll have to walk for a while to find an End City, where these trims are located inside chests in structures.

4) Raiser/Host/Shaper/Wayfinder Armor Trims

The Raiser, Host, Shaper, and Wayfinder Armor trims can be found by using the brushing tool on suspicious gravel blocks that spawn inside the new Trail Ruins structure in Minecraft.

Trail Ruins are found underground and serve as an archaeological dig site for players to discover and loot. They can be found inside biomes with lower temperatures, like snow and cold biomes, in addition to temperate areas.

5) Tide Armor Trim

As the name suggests, the Tide Armor Trim is connected to ocean biomes in Minecraft. However, it isn’t one that many will necessarily like. In order to obtain this armor trim, you will have to find and defeat an Elder Guardian, which is one of the most annoying mobs to deal with in the game.

The chance for this mob to drop a Tide Armor Trim is 50%, so you could find it pretty quickly if you go hunting for them. Elder Guardians spawn inside Ocean Monuments.

6) Sentry Armor Trim

Scott (ECKOSOLDIER)⛏️ @eckoxsoldier What Armor Trim looks best on the Elytra?🧐 What Armor Trim looks best on the Elytra?🧐 https://t.co/AqfBkHyath

The Sentry Armor trim is found in the lone chest that sits on top of a Pillager Outpost. To get to it, however, you’ll have to fight off hordes of pillagers, so make sure to attempt to loot when you're armored and holding a shield in front of yourself. If the pillagers have a captured Iron Golem nearby, setting it free can provide you with some backup.

7) Coast Armor Trim

kmb @kmb42600 Another ship destroyed by an iceberg 🫡 (no chests in this one, so still no coast armor trim template) Another ship destroyed by an iceberg 🫡 (no chests in this one, so still no coast armor trim template) https://t.co/Wl0KL24qMQ

Another ocean-related armor trim, the Coast Armor Trim is found inside shipwreck chests in Minecraft. You will have to swim underwater and may run the risk of running out of oxygen.

A great way to counter this is to place doors underwater and open them to create an air pocket. Aside from the Coast Armor Trim, you can find several valuable items in shipwreck chests.

8) Vex Armor Trim

The Vex Armor Trim is a rare offering, which is only due to the location where it can be obtained from. These are found inside one of the many chests that are located within Woodland Mansions.

These mansions are infested with hostile mobs and secret rooms, which you’ll be able to access if you manage to find the structure in the first place.

9) Dune Armor Trim

Kays Kreations @KaKaysKreations #minecraft #Minecraftbuilds The Forever Bedrock power plant is almost done :) Inspired of course by the Springfield plant and we found the Coast and Dune Armor Trim templates The Forever Bedrock power plant is almost done :) Inspired of course by the Springfield plant and we found the Coast and Dune Armor Trim templates😎 #minecraft #Minecraftbuilds https://t.co/9oVOTioxQ8

Aptly named, the Dune Armor Trim in Minecraft is found inside the massively valuable desert temple structures. These contain four chests that have an equal chance of generating these armor trims.

Remember to look out for the pressure plate at the bottom of the temple, or you may find yourself eliminated before you have a chance to catch a glimpse of the loot.

10) Snout Armor Trim

The Snout Armor Trim is another Nether-based variant in the game. It can be found in Bastion Remnants, which have become quite more useful after the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update.

This is due to the Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template also being located within them. Bastion Remnants are crawling with angry piglins, so make sure you have some sort of gold armor and good weapons before entering these structures.

11) Eye Armor Trim

🌳Isaac⛏️ 🇵🇭 (Rizz Issue Era) @IsaacTweetStuff All armor trims, with netherite armor and the diamond material.

Took me 30 mins irl to do all this.

Imo, silence armor trim is the best with diamond material

If you want to be sort of like a ninja I'd go for vex

If you want to be sort of like a titan go for dune or eye All armor trims, with netherite armor and the diamond material.Took me 30 mins irl to do all this.Imo, silence armor trim is the best with diamond materialIf you want to be sort of like a ninja I'd go for vexIf you want to be sort of like a titan go for dune or eye https://t.co/arFc3CFLJi

The Eye Armor Trim can be found inside Strongholds in the Trails and Tales update. Players can search for it while being on the lookout for the End Portal, making their journey more productive. This armor trim has one of the most unique designs in the game, so it may just be worth getting it.

12) Silence/Ward Armor Trim

The Silence and Ward Armor Trims can be found in the creepiest biome in Minecraft - the Deep Dark. Ancient City chests usually generate these, but players will have to be as silent as possible as they move around this biome. This is due to the chance of a Warden spawning out of the ground, which happens if a sculk shrieker is set off one too many times.

Obtaining armor trims in Minecraft can be quite the task since they’re located in several different structures across the Overworld, Nether, and End dimensions. While the last few updates have given players more reasons to explore the game’s world than any before them, the Trails and Tales update took it to the next level as far as the new mechanic of armor customization is concerned.

