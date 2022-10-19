Minecraft Redditor builds adorable Tuff Golem statue

Minecraft Redditor TheDaveGuy16 has constructed an in-game statue to honor the Tuff Golem since the mob isn't being included in the main title quite yet.

The user recently shared their build on Reddit and remarked that they gave the Tuff Golem a crown because it deserved it.

The Sniffer won Minecraft's Mob Vote this year and will subsequently be included in the 1.20 update. However, there appears to be an appreciation for other candidates like the Tuff Golem and the Rascal.

Reddit's Minecraft community has sounded off in response to TheDaveGuy16's post and expressed their thoughts on last week's Mob Vote.

Reddit community reacts to Minecraft player's Tuff Golem statue and last week's Mob Vote

The Tuff Golem's in-game model (Image via Mojang)

In response to TheDaveGuy's post, many Redditors lamented that the Tuff Golem wouldn't see inclusion in the next game update.

Others remarked how interesting it was that multiple golem mobs had been contenders in the Mob Vote in back-to-back years. Some even noticed that the crown of the Tuff Golem statue took inspiration from Minecraft Dungeons and the Arch-Illager boss.

Currently, there are only two known golem mobs in Minecraft: the Iron Golem and the Snow Golem. There is also the Agent mob in Education Edition, but it hasn't been explicitly recognized as a golem despite taking on the appearance of a miniature Iron Golem. Perhaps the recent golem Mob Vote candidates may be Mojang's method of addressing this perceived shortage.

Even fans who voted for the Sniffer or the Rascal remarked that they were somewhat disheartened that the Tuff Golem couldn't be included in update 1.20. Each contestant in the vote certainly had its appeal and upside, and Tuff Golem was no different.

As Mojang reiterated after the vote, it's possible that the Tuff Golem may not be gone for good. Whenever the developer adds mobs for the yearly Mob Vote, it keeps those that didn't win the majority of votes in its IdeasLibrary.

While it's unclear what this means for the development of future updates, it's certainly a sign of hope for those who wish for the Tuff Golem to be included in the game.

Fortunately, those who still wish to pick up the Tuff Golem as a mob can make this dream a reality via mods and addons found on websites like Planet Minecraft. Until Mojang decides it can fit the mob into the official game somewhere, this may be the best bet for players who wish to interact with the creature.

Mojang's IdeasLibrary is somewhat shrouded in mystery, and it's unclear how Mojang uses the repository for its development purposes. However, the community may very well be surprised if the Tuff Golem is added to a later update. It may not take the same appearance or have the same functions as before, but fans of the little mob would be delighted at its inclusion.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes