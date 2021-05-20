A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/XLNuggets has recently showcased their animated map art to the masses. This map art may be familiar to those who are familiar with the words "peanut butter jelly time."

This map art is quite comical. However, that should not diminish the skill that it takes to create something like this. However, the original poster (OP) thinks it is not that impressive due to the time they took to make it.

Minecraft Redditor creates an animated map art

The Post

Banana man times four (Image via u/XLNuggets on Reddit)

This short, ten-second post does not have much to offer except for its sheer impressiveness. It is safe to say that most Minecraft players would love to have an animated map in their base.

OP started this post by only showing a portion of his map. OP then surprisingly breaks a block to show the world that there are four dancing banana men instead of just one.

This post was one of the most interesting ways to showcase an impressive build. However, something about it feels correct. Again, the comical nature of this post should not take away from the skill it takes to create something like this.

Reactions

Many players had a lot to say about this build, and many questioned how it was created. Luckily, one Redditor explains how OP created this animation, and the results may shock some players.

What an ingenious idea (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor reveals that the original poster created four different sprites in the four corners of each map.

When rotated, this map gives off the appearance that the sprites are animated. This idea is nothing short of ingenious. While the map itself isn't animated, this idea is still super creative and unique

Peanut butter jelly with a baseball bat (Image via Reddit)

While this meme may be too old for some, one Redditor knows what the sprites on this map are referring to.

Created in 2008, this video is one of the first actual memes ever created. It may seem cringy to some now. However, that does not take away from the catchiness of the song.

Many players may relate (Image via Reddit)

At first, most players were utterly unaware of how this animation was created. Luckily, one of the Redditors knew and could dispense the knowledge on the players who couldn't understand.

However, it is true that since this idea was so creative, it seems impossible not to involve Redstone in any way.

OP takes a shot at the mods (Image via Reddit)

After receiving a nice compliment, the OP felt like he had to express his opinions about the mods of the Minecraft subreddit.

OP likes his memes and is disappointed about the strict enforcement of the anti-meme policy in the subreddit. OP's concerns may or may not be valid. However, other Minecraft Redditors may be able to confirm.

The following reactions were notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

