Minecraft Redditor creates an entire house out of water

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/chomkinn has recently created a livable house made out of water. This takes underwater houses to a whole new level. It is not certain if this is the first house made out of water. However, after this post, it will definitely not be the last.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) showcases his very creative water house. This house has a full first and second floor, although the stairs aren't necessary since they can swim to the top floor anyways.

Minecraft player makes a livable house made out of water

The post

The original poster riding a boat in their own house (Image via u/chomkinn on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP showcasing their house made of water from the front. Surprisingly, this water house looks better than most normal houses out there.

The post then continues with the OP failing to correctly work the pressure plate. This may have been intentional, as they are able to showcase that they can simply enter the house by running right through the wall.

After phasing through the wall, the OP enters the first floor, which features a carpet, kitchen, and staircase. Again, for a house made out of water, it is pretty stylish. The OP then showcases the fact that a boat can be ridden inside the house.

After riding around for a bit, the OP enters the second floor, which features some beds, a table, and a bookshelf. The only issue with this house is that it won't provide much protection against hostile mobs.

Reactions

Due to the sheer comedic value of this post, it garnered a solid 3.6 thousand upvotes in one day. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this house made of water.

Due to the shape and color of the door and pressure plate, many Minecraft players mistook it for a creeper. Another Redditor with a funny name concurred with this mistake.

In this thread, players discuss how this build was made, as water does not usually act as it is shown in the post.

One Redditor states that the OP might have spawned in void blocks with commands to keep the water from falling. Void blocks prevent water from falling. However, they still allow players and mobs to pass through.

The OP then reveals the magic tricks that they used to create this amazing build, which proves the previous commenter correct.

The OP uses block 36 (which is a void block) to prevent the water from incorrectly moving. However, the OP used Worldedit instead of commands to make it work.

One Minecraft Redditor makes an amazing point. Players who live in a house entirely made out of water do not need to worry about it burning down. Therefore, they can leave the stove on as long as they like without any risks. This is obviously a joke.

The OP reveals some useful information about Minecraft beds. They state that beds provide multiple spawn points for the player if one is obstructed. Two of these spawn points are located directly on top of the bed. However, they are the last resort.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

