Minecraft Redditor makes a working tank in-game

When Minecraft was first created, the creators likely never envisioned working vehicles being part of the vanilla game. Redstone wasn't even added to the game until the 1.5 update, so machinery wasn't even a possibility back then. However, through the use of redstone and other items, nearly anything is possible nowadays.

Evidently, that includes a working tank, as one Minecraft Redditor has shown the community. It moves, fires and can even change direction, which many other redstone vehicles can't do.

It's arguably one of the coolest machine builds in Minecraft history. Check it out below.

Minecraft player shares working tank on Reddit, impresses fans

The tank uses copper blocks, many of which have been oxidized. It's a cool use for the block that was first introduced in 1.17 and hasn't been used for all that much yet.

The tank also features obsidian and an end rod, among other blocks. It's one of the most unique builds in recent memory and one of the coolest machine builds yet.

It fires TNT every few seconds, which is a pretty good time frame. Most tanks don't fire automatically, so the delay in firing makes sense. It's unclear exactly how it's moving and if someone is piloting it, but there is someone on top just like there would be in a real tank.

The tank just before firing (Image via u/General_Wonder_6590 on Reddit)

This is an exceptional build and the community seems to agree. At the time of writing, the post has over eight and a half thousand upvotes.

The comments are also fairly positive, though many have noted the potentially poor timing with the Ukraine-Russia conflict going on. Moderators had to step in for some comments, but the general feeling is that this build is cool and undoubtedly difficult to pull off.

Others simply appreciate how cool it is to be able to pull something off like this.

Not many redstone builds are this cool or useful, as this could be a great weapon in a PvP world and it deserves a lot of praise.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul