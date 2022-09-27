Minecraft Redditor replaces the Warden's texture with hilarious Steve skin

Minecraft Redditor Ok_Possibility_512 recently shared a new data pack that switches the Warden's texture with that of Steve, the default character skin in-game. However, due to the unique bulky model provided in the data pack, this Steve remodel is considerably buff with very long arms.

The Warden has earned a reputation as one of the scariest mobs to ever be introduced in Minecraft. However, Ok_Possibility_512's build is quite funny to behold and allows players to see Steve and the Warden in a very different light. The build is especially hilarious when Steve starts attacking players with the Warden's sonic boom.

Reddit community reacts to "Chad Steve" data pack in Minecraft

Minecraft players had humorous reactions to Ok_Possibility_512's post on Reddit. The post offered a side-by-side comparison between the physically imposing Steve model and the base vanilla look of the Warden.

Players began coming up with nicknames for the new Steve design, with offerings like "The Stephen" and "Chad Steve." Others suggested that the design should have his eyes replaced with the blank white eyes of the shadowy Herobrine.

The reception towards the Steve datapack was resoundingly positive. However, some players were confused as to why the modification was a data pack instead of a resource pack.

When players take a closer look, the reason becomes quite clear. The "Chad Steve" model isn't simply a reskin of the Warden but actually uses its own unique frame. This explains why Steve's arms are so long and bulky and why his head is so small in contrast to his massive upper body.

Curious players can download the data pack as long as they have Optifine installed.

It should be noted that the data pack is compatible with the original version of Optifine for Java Edition. However, it may not work with the alternatives provided for Bedrock Edition users.

This is unfortunate, but data packs often require dependencies that require files that only Java Edition can facilitate. Bedrock possesses a different code base and is altered primarily through add-ons downloaded either from third-party sites or the Minecraft Marketplace.

Aside from physical alterations, this buff version of Steve operates just like the Warden would in Minecraft. He roams the deep dark biome and protects its ancient cities.

This Steve variant also possesses the same attacks and behaviors as the Warden. This includes the creepy heartbeat as he approaches players and the ability to attack at range via sonic boom.

Additionally, this "Chad Steve" can be summoned if players disturb too many sculk shrieker blocks, just like the Warden.

It goes without saying that this altered version of Steve is just as dangerous as the Warden. He can deal massive amounts of melee damage even when players are armored.

This data pack is certainly good for some laughs. However, more serious-minded players may not be fans of it.

