X-Ray mods have been widely used throughout Minecraft's history. However, no one has attempted to see what the Caves and Cliffs update's new ore veins will look like with an X-Ray.

A Minecraft Redditor, who goes by the username u/Diplotomodon, recently decided to test this theory, and the results will shock many players.

Players react as Minecraft Redditor showcases new ore veins using X-ray

The Test

Shown: Massive iron veins on the left and right side (Image via u/Diplotomodon on Reddit)

Shown in the image above, Minecraft Update 1.17: Caves and Cliffs has completely overhauled the ore system, creating huge veins of certain resources.

The most notable of these is the massive iron veins, which can be seen on the left and right side of the image above.

It is safe to say that players will never run out of iron after finding one of these ginormous veins.

Reactions

One Reddit user revealed that he uses a veinminer mod that makes mining ore veins extremely easy.

A veinminer is a hotkey mod that allows players to automatically mine multiple veins of ores by mining blocks of the same type (as long as they are connected). Therefore, when a player presses the hotkey and mines one coal, they will automatically begin to mine all of the other connected coal ores.

Shown: A Redditor who likes modded Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

According to another Redditor, the veins shown in the images above aren't even the biggest in Minecraft.

Shown: A Reddit user claims there are bigger veins in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

One Reddit user also explained why the iron veins are so large. This insane size is due to the fact that Mojang wants to fundamentally change how mining works.

Shown: A player explains why the iron veins are massive (Image via Reddit)

Instead of going to many locations to find iron, players will have a specific spot where they can obtain the material.

