Minecraft Redditor shows their friend trying to build windows

Even though the popular Minecraft Reddit page does not tolerate any memes, some posts are quite funny and fascinating for all readers. When players make their base in the game, they try to beautify it by designing the entrance, rooms, and even windows. There are several designs that players can use to make windows in the game.

Redditor 'u/NotSkysAlt' posted a humorous yet fascinating timelapse GIF of their friend trying to figure out how to design the windows of their Minecraft base. The GIF was not high quality, but viewers could see that the player was moving quickly from side to side, placing trapdoors, slabs, and other wooden blocks to decorate the glass pane window.

The GIF was pretty well made as it looked like the player kept trying for a long time, even though the media was only 6 seconds long. At first, the player tried to cover the window with trapdoors. Next, they even tried to to space the trapdoors and create ledges. There was nothing conclusive at the end of the GIF, but it was fun to watch.

Redditors react to Minecraft player struggling with creating windows

Minecraft players are always interested in talking about how to build and innovate designs in the game. Since the game is famous for building all kinds of structures, this kind of post does well on the Reddit page.

Within a day, the post received over 16 thousand upvotes and over a hundred comments. People joked around how the GIF was in the loop and discussed possible design ideas for windows.

Several Redditors were unaware when exactly the GIF ended and kept on watching it for a long time before realizing how short it was. The media was only 6 seconds long; however, it looked a lot longer since the last and the first frame was quite similar, if not identical. The original poster humorously declared how it was not their fault that GIFs kept playing and felt like a long video.

Some Redditors discussed how they always try to make Minecraft structures or floors that are four blocks tall so that they can create a 1x2 window. This configuration of windows can be much easier to decorate.

Other than that, several Redditors related to the problem the player was having while building windows in Minecraft. Some suggested how blocks should be placed to create a design, while others talked about how tedious and confusing building certain things can be in the game.

Overall, the post was flooded with Redditors who joked and discussed the windows and how to decorate them the game. Some related to the frustration the player must be facing, while others joked around about the GIF. The post continues to garner several views and comments even after it has been almost a day since it went live.

