7 best seeds for building in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft has two main types of players. Some primarily enjoy the survival aspect of the game, having to gather resources and defend against the many hostile mobs found at night and in caves. And then some enjoy creative mode and building.

Part of the players in the first camp also enjoy building large-scale structures for survival, having to get all the resources needed legitimately. Having a world with good environments for buildings and inspiration is vital to wanting to make these large builds.

Players can explore their creative side using the following seeds in Minecraft 1.19

7) Dark Round River

The area of the dark oak forest sectioned off by a river (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -9034397697152561645

Village: -336, -448

This seed spawns players inside of a dark oak biome. But more interestingly, they are spawned inside a small circle formed by a river, cutting the spawn section of the biome off from the rest of the forest. Bamboo and regular jungle are to the south, with a taiga village to the north.

This would be a perfect grove to slightly clear out and build a custom woodland mansion to mimic the rare naturally generated structures that can be found throughout the world that the illagers use as bases for their evil operations.

6) Jagged Valley

The pillager outpost found in the jagged valley (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 8913124377297295634

Pillager outpost: -992, 128

Village: -1280, -176

Ancient City: -1288, 72

Ancient City: -1400. -296

This seed spawns players in an old-growth taiga biome. About a thousand blocks to the west, there are multiple jagged peaks. They form a valley, where some pillagers have built an outpost inside. Additionally, there is a village near one of the mountains. There are also multiple ancient cities, one of them being directly underneath the mountain the village is near.

Players could make a large-scale base that connects the two mountain tops with a large bridge over the valley the pillagers currently occupy, or they could make a town in the valley after reclaiming it from the deadly pillagers.

5) Jungle Island Spawn

The coastline of the jungle island (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 1036327567185615298

Buried Treasure: -71, -7

Buried Treasure: -407, 89

Buried Treasure: -695, 105

Ruined Portal: -248, 280

This seed spawns players on a moderately sized jungle island. There are several buried treasures around this island and neighboring islands. There are ocean monuments to the northwest and southeast from spawn.

This seed would be best for players wanting to urbanize the entire island, making docks around the perimeter that link up to other outposts the player makes on adjacent landmasses. Or players could go in the opposite direction, blending into the nature of the island by making a treehouse in the jungle.

4) Treehouse City

A small part of the seed's expansive spawn jungle (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 8466719809416375024

Woodland Mansion: -520, -696

Village: 720, -288

This seed spawns players in a huge and expansive jungle biome. There is a savannah biome to the east, with badlands further east. There is another badlands to the southeast of spawn. To the northwest of spawn, there is a moderately sized dark oak biome featuring a woodland mansion.

This large jungle biome would be perfect for players to make an expansive city of treehouses connected by rope bridges. Each treehouse could either feature a specific function, such as storage, crafting, or enchanting, or could feature a house for a different villager's profession.

3) Dark Castle

The snowy mountain in the middle of the dark oak forest (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -2226731348857298477

Village: 320, -528

Village: 128, -688

This seed spawns players on a small stony beach, the coast of a small ocean, half regular and half cold. Two villages in a small plains biome to the north should help players kickstart their progress through Minecraft.

To the immediate east of spawn, there is a dark forest biome, with a small snowy peaks biome in the center. This would make a great seed for those wanting to make a castle with a darker aesthetic, or a Victorian or gothic mansion, as the dark forest would make for amazing matching surroundings for any large build that is darker in tone.

2) Snowy Mountain Ring

The snowy mountain making up the edge of the bowl (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 8269110294231555069

Pillager outpost: -224, 0

Village: -1056, 16

Village: -1232, 32

Center of the snowy mountain ring: -1120, -300

This seed spans players on the edge of a large dark oak forest. A handful of exciting structures are in a straight line west of about 1000 blocks. Within 200 blocks west of spawn, there is a pillager outpost. Then a gap of about 800 blocks before the two villages. North of these villages is a ring of snowy peaks and mountains with a small plains biome and a small forest biome.

This ring of snowy peaks forms a beautiful bowl that players can use amazingly. The mountains act as a natural border for protection that players can build a compound inside, maybe even transporting the villagers from the nearby villages to set up a trading compound.

1) Large Mushroom Island

The large mushroom island with its ruined portal (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -2455968969525496344

Center of the island: -1200, 1400

This seed spawns players off the coast of a cold ocean biome, right next to a ruined portal. The main thing that makes this valuable seed for the building is the gigantic mushroom island southwest of the spawn point. The island is almost a thousand blocks long and more than 500 blocks wide.

The reason mushroom islands are so useful for the building is that hostile mobs cannot spawn naturally in the biome, meaning players can use lighting levels for atmosphere in their builds without having to worry about creepers spawning inside of them, potentially ruining them.

