Minecraft Redditor sparks debate over skin customization

Minecraft Bedrock Edition has an extensive system for facilitating skin customizations. Users can change almost any aspect of their skin and personalize it to their heart's content. However, there has been a huge debate regarding Mojang taking customization too far. Something along these lines was recently posted on the popular Minecraft Reddit page that grabbed a lot of attention.

A Redditor by the name of u/boredbud04 recently put up a video where they showcased some bizarre skin accessories that players can apply to their skins in Bedrock Edition.

The user first applied butterfly wings to their backs with small sparkling particles around them. This was fairly normal as the wings weren't huge. However, they moved on to apply another set of wings that were made up of pinkish ghosts, all bunched up with each other. The wings were extremely huge, and they were weird to look at. The user also used several other ridiculous-looking wings as well.

Users react to bizarre skin customizations shown by Minecraft Redditor

For many gamers, Minecraft used to be a simple game where players could survive in the world, fight mobs, and make progress by collecting items and blocks. Hence, this bizarre kind of skin customization was too much for them. Within a day, the post received over 24 thousand upvotes and over 2 thousand comments.

One of the Redditors connected the skin customization to another game called Pixel gun 3D. It is a mobile shooter game that has loads of cosmetic customizations as well. Thousands of people noticed the resemblance and debated how these Minecraft skins could block vision and be uncomfortably large.

Several users also debated how Mojang added microtransactions to Bedrock Edition by adding these bizarre skin options. Many of these options are found behind the pay wall, enabling Mojang and Microsoft to make some extra profit even after a player buys the game. Players also talked about how Mojang would never do this in Java Edition simply because players would heavily revolt against the implementation of such a system; however, nothing can be said for sure.

Other Redditors also discussed how Minecraft is slowly turning into Roblox, which is another hugely popular game. Roblox also has loads of microtransaction-based items that players can possess. The original poster also agreed with the opinion that Minecraft and Roblox aren't all that different anymore.

Not everyone in the comments section hated these skin customizations, however. There were many players who expressed how they liked some of these custom additions in terms of skins. They commented on how they were fine with skin items that didn't take things too far and only criticized the overwhelming ones.

Overall, this main post attracted thousands of people as they debated these wacky skin items. Not everyone was on the same page; some hated the customizations, while others embraced them. People also talked about microtransactions in Bedrock Edition and how it has not touched Java Edition yet. Even after a day since it went live, the post continues to garner views and reactions from Redditors. It still has around 20 to 30 concurrent viewers.

