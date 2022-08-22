Minecraft Redditor uses bot to kill Ender Dragon 

The Minecraft community is composed of players as well as third-party developers, coders, modders, animators, sound designers, and more, each of whom brings a fresh new perspective to the game’s inner workings. u/Yanniway is a Redditor who made a bot that can kill the game’s final boss, the Ender Dragon. They put up a video on the platform showing off their creation two days ago.

Over the last ten years, one thing has become quite clear about the Minecraft community: there is no end to the creativity of its members. From mods that allow plates to go into space to coders who can transform each mob into a giant, the passion of each player shows through their contribution to the game.

Redditor creates bot that can make quick work of Ender Dragon in Minecraft

The Redditor made a post that included a 47-second video that shows a bot inside the End dimension engaged in a fight with the Ender Dragon. Viewers can see that the bot is being given live commands that guide it regarding what its actions and movements should be.

The admirable creation moves in straight paths, holding on to a Totem of Undying. It is also seen employing some classic survival strategies like having blocks and food in its inventory, using ender pearls to travel large distances, and more.

Once the bot reaches the central pillar of the dragon’s lair, it starts to register a long list of commands that assess the distance of the Dragon from the pillar. Once the Dragon gets close enough, the bot uses multiple beds to quickly damage and finish it off.

One of the best and most fascinating parts of this interaction is the fact that the bot places and explores the beds with such accuracy that it only takes one heart of damage throughout the entire process and casually replenishes it using a steak.

While Reddit viewers only see the final section of a typical playthrough in the video provided with this post, the creator of the bot and post also reveals that it is fully capable of beating Minecraft from start to finish, doing all the things a player would to survive, progress, and complete the main questline of the game.

The OP also mentions another aspect of the bot in the comments section. While it is already established that it automatically kills the Ender Dragon, the way in which it executes its actions is based on having the correct resources within its inventory.

If by any chance it does not have enough beds or resources for beds in its inventory, the player says that it will start climbing the obsidian towers and destroying the end crystals located around the Dragon.

Reactions to the Reddit post made by u/Yanniway

This video proves that bots can be a fun and creative addition to the title. Another great example of a bot being great at the game can be seen in Dream’s “2 Minecraft Speedrunners VS Terminator” video.

Dream is one of the most prominent names in the Minecraft community, and in this video, he and his friend and YouTuber, GeorgeNotFound, attempt to speedrun the game while being chased by a cleverly-coded killer bot.

In Dream’s video, the Terminator bot has the ability to quickly use blocks and bridges anywhere, be it on water, over lava, or across a gigantic canyon. Additionally, it also has an auto-clicker function that allows it to land quick hits on the player, causing an insane amount of damage.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh