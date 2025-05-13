Minecraft Snapshot 25w20a hits the right note with new music disc and saddle improvements

Mojang recently released the Minecraft Java snapshot 25w20a with multiple great new additions. These features will soon officially arrive in the upcoming summer game drop. Of these newly announced introductions, two most notable additions were a brand new music disc called Tears and a crafting recipe for saddles.
Here is a brief overview of every major feature addition and change in Minecraft snapshot 25w20a.
Every major addition and change that arrived with Minecraft snapshot 25w20a
New Tears music disc and five new music tracks
The first major feature that arrived with the Minecraft snapshot 25w20a was the new Tears music disc. This music disc is completely white in appearance, with a light blue centre label area.
When played, it starts with eerie vocal echoes edited together, then becomes a hip-hop-esque tune when the beats kick in. Later on, it goes into the EDM genre with various beat cuts, rhythm changes, and other sound effects. Overall, this music disk is quite upbeat, somewhat similar to pigstep.
The Tears music disc can be obtained from the creative mode inventory or by killing a ghast by deflecting its own fireball towards it in survival mode.
The music disc is made by Anos Roddy, who has also composed the other five background music tracks arriving in the summer game drop. The other five tracks will play in Cherry Grove, Forest, Desert, Grove, and Lush Caves biomes. They are named: Below and Above, Broken Clocks, Fireflies, Lilypad, and O's Piano.
Saddles become craftable
Even before Minecraft officially released in 2011, Mojang had saddles in the beta version. However, they were never craftable and were always rare to find as chest loot in Monster Rooms, Strongholds, Desert Pyramids, and more.
In the upcoming summer game drop, Mojang finally decided to make saddles craftable. This will massively change how new players explore the world since, now, they can make a saddle, get on a horse, and start exploring various biomes and structures.
The crafting ingredients of a saddle will consist of three leather and one iron ingot. The recipe can be seen clearly in the screenshot above.
Apart from that, they also made saddles shearable from any rideable mob, except when players are on the saddle or when the player shearing it is crouched. However, saddles that are on ravagers cannot be removed using shears.
Lastly, since Mojang made saddles craftable, they simply removed the item from the loot tables of Monster Rooms, Ancient City, Desert Pyramids, Jungle Pyramids, and Strongholds. This means it can now only be found in Bastion Remnants, End Cities, Nether Fortresses, and some Village chests.
