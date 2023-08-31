Potential Minecraft leak hints at automated crafting feature in future

According to a reported Minecraft leaker, DanGeony, automated crafting could become a regular feature of the game. The leaker appears to have quite a bit in common with an industry insider who appeared around a year ago and leaked content that was on the way in the 1.20 update. As it turned out, they were incredibly accurate, and the same is expected this time around, too.

If what they leaked is true, a classic modded feature could make its way into the full game. Automated crafting is an existing feature in Minecraft, thanks to the power of modding. But if this leak is to be believed, it could become a permanent feature of the game without mods.

Here’s what we know about the recent development.

Minecraft leaker hints at automated crafting coming to the game

The latest reported Minecraft leaks appear to come from DanGeony on Twitter, who has now deleted the image they posted on the social media platform. It appeared to tease automated crafting making its way into the game. In the image, players see a Hopper attached to a Redstone, which is feeding into a crafting table. What makes this interesting is its commonality with a previous leaker.

A year or so ago, a Twitter user named Roger Badgerman leaked several major features, such as Camels, Mob Votes, and Archaeology, that showed up in the game's 1.20 update. They claimed to be an industry insider, and Mojang Studios took down a bunch of their posts.

Like Roger Badgerman, Dan Geony also saluted when their posts were deleted, leaving that as the only thing on their account. Some Minecraft players think it’s unlikely that this is someone impersonating them. The previous leaker didn’t have a huge following, and neither does this.

A YouTube short from camman18 also discussed the possibility of the two reported leakers being the same. While there isn’t much information, and this being a rumor at best, this could be an interesting feature incorporated into the game. Although not a new feature, It would be nice to see automated crafting officially come to the game.

Posts from the gamingleaksandrumours community on Reddit Expand Post

However, not everyone is of the opinion that it is this feature being hinted at. A Redditor suggested it could be new Redstone crafting that's making its way into the game. That, or crafting, will interact with Redstone in new ways.

It’s unknown how accurate this Minecraft leak is, but if true, players could receive a major feature coming to the game without requiring third-party mods. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more information on this rumor as it develops.