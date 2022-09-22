Redditor shares detailed Minecraft-themed cake filled with various mobs

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/LozOakley' showcased a brilliant Minecraft-themed cake. The delicious-looking confection featured the game's beach and plains biomes with a village and several mobs. Most of it was made up of chocolate and other edible products.

The cake consists of a beach area where a village is located since the Redditor made huts and even a farm area. Mobs such as a Wolf, Zombie, Skeleton, Iron Golems, Enderman, Creepers, and Witch were present on the cake, adding to its general appeal and vibe. Furthermore, the cake was fairly blocky, staying true to the graphics of the actual game.

The Redditor also mentioned that the cake took three days and nights to bake and assemble. Additionally, each and every block of it was made using one centimeter cubes of chocolate. A British one-pound coin was placed beside the cake for scale.

The community reacts to a Minecraft cake made by Redditor

Every once in a while, these kinds of unique posts related to the game take the Minecraft Reddit page by storm. Many viewers loved the cake and commended the original poster for making it. Within a single day, the post received over two thousand upvotes and several comments.

People flocked to the comment section to appreciate the creator of this interesting cake, with many asking what the reaction of his relative was upon seeing the cake. The original poster replied that it was meant for a four-year-old child who "absolutely loved it".

Other Redditors joked about how the Enderman figure on the cake was trying to steal a piece since it already had a block in its hand. Endermen are known for randomly picking up a placed block and taking it far away, making it quite a fitting joke for this situation.

Fans also talked about several aspects of the cake and how it was created. One of them, in particular, asked how the water was made, which the original poster replied to and provided his recipe.

Another Redditor appreciated minor details like the chocolate's brown color retained as dirt underneath grass blocks across the farm area of the village. All of this just depicted how much time and effort went into making an accurate Minecraft-themed cake.

Overall, the cake was very well-received on the Minecraft subreddit. The details that went into making the cake were highly appreciated and viewers clearly enjoyed the subtle mob placements across it. Even 19 hours after it went live, the post continues to garner views and reactions.

Minecraft's subreddit is quite an active portion of Reddit, where millions of players and fans of the sandbox game gather. From stunning structures to funny clips and serious discussions, everything related to the game is posted here.

