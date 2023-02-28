When will Mojang announce Minecraft 1.20 update's name

The Minecraft 1.20 update brings many exciting features, from unique mobs and blocks to a completely brand-new biome, the cherry blossom.

However, despite these additions, the 1.20 update has not received an official name. Previous updates always had specific names, such as The Nether Update, The Caves and Cliffs part I and II, along with The Wild Update.

So when can fans learn the name of this update? Here is everything they need to know.

When will Mojang announce the name of Minecraft 1.20 update?

Overall, the Minecraft 1.20 update provides a wealth of additions and improvements to help enhance gameplay for all levels. To help drive home the update's theme, Mojang recently announced via the official Minecraft Twitter page:

"But what do we call it? "

Developers will reveal the name of the 1.20 Update on Thursday at the following times:

8 am PT

11 am ET

5 pm CET

Those interested can tune into the premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly on its YouTube page.

But what do we call it? 🤔 Find out this Thursday as we reveal the name of the 1.20 Update. Tune in to the premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly on our YouTube page!🕗 8am PT🕚 11am ET🕔 5pm CET

How fans can watch the upcoming 1.20 update name reveal

The 1.20 update features a new biome, wood, and even new mobs (Image via Mojang)

Also featured in the Twitter announcement was the reveal of a brand new series called Minecraft Monthly, where players can watch the big reveal live on YouTube.

They can also watch as their favorite streamers and content creators share their opinions regarding the update.

Since this is the premier episode, its content is up to speculation. However, players can rest assured that this series will provide great updates on their favorite game.

How players can try update 1.20 for themselves

Players can try the update 1.20 early via a snapshot or beta, depending on their version (Image via Mojang)

One of the best parts about the game is that players can check out the new updates before they are released. This still rings true with the 1.20 update via a snapshot of Java Edition and the beta test on Bedrock Edition.

By downloading these, players can check out the brand new cherry blossom biome, sniffer mob, archeology, and all the rest the update offers ahead of its 2023 release.

To get started with the snapshot, they need to head to the launcher for Java and enable snapshots under the installations tab.

For Bedrock Edition, players must head to the Microsoft Store and download the Xbox Insider Hub app. Once installed, they should open the preview menu and select Minecraft for Windows 10. They can then click on the Join button and hit Continue.

After enabling the snapshot or the beta, players can jump right in to check out the content ahead of the big reveal on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

