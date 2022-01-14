Where to find renegade armor in Minecraft Dungeons

Minecraft Dungeons has expanded much farther than the base game. There are tons of new weapons, items, and armor, instead of simply gold, leather, chain, iron, and diamond (which now can be upgraded to Netherite). It has tons of different types, all of which are advantageous.

Renegade armor is a unique armor set and is considered one of the best in-game. It has good stats, abilities, and more.

How to get and use renegade armor in Minecraft Dungeons

In Minecraft Dungeons, renegade armor is a unique variant of mercenary armor, one of the most popular armor sets. It can be found in the following levels, out of loot chests and killing mobs:

Arch Haven

Fiery Forge

Cacti Canyon

Overgrown Temple (Adventure, DLC)

Soggy Swamp (Daily Trial)

Arch Haven is one of the levels where players can find the armor (Image via Mojang)

Users can also purchase it from the Luxury Merchant and the Piglin Merchant. The former takes emeralds for items, while the Piglin Merchant (part of the Flames of the Nether DLC) accepts gold.

The Oozing Menace mob can also drop the renegade armor set if defeated. It has the following unique abilities:

Increased health

Increase of 25% melee attack speed (Efficiency)

Increase of 35% damage reduction (Two times Protection tier III and one times Protection)

Increase of 20% weapon damage boost aura

It has an overall power of 104. Its health stands at 4,938, making it one of the strongest armor sets in the entire game. There are several good enchantments that gamers can add to renegade armor:

Protection

Swiftfooted

Deflect

Health Synergy

Speed Synergy

Chilling

Potion Barrier

Fire Trail

Also Read Article Continues below

These can be added on, and the renegade armor can be paired with other weapons to make an excellent build for many different levels. Minecraft Dungeons players will often find what works best, but there are items (like the renegade armor) that can work pretty universally well.

Edited by Ravi Iyer