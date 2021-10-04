Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising?

Minecraft Championship Rising ended on Saturday, October 2, 2021, with an overwhelming final round sweep from Team Pink Parrots (consisting of SpeedSilver, xNestorio, Blushi, and jojosolos).

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Minecraft Championship Rising follows the same schedule and set up as the original series of Minecraft Championships. The only difference is that this event wasn't invite-only. Instead, the competitors were tasked with creating their teams independently before the event.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ We've watched every single one of the 3,232 application videos that were submitted for MCC Rising 🥳



Which team won Minecraft Championship Rising?

Team Pink Parrots may have won the overall championship. However, they finished the event with fewer coins than the runner-up, Team Cyan Coyotes.

Team Pink Parrots ended the event with over three thousand less coins than Team Cyan Coyotes. Although that doesn't affect their win directly, they came second in the final team standings, determined by the team's number of coins at the end of the championships.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship Rising:

1st: Team Cyan Coyotes (24520)

Boosfer

Dev

Kier

YelloWool

2nd: Team Pink Parrots (21784)

jojosolos

xNestorio

SpeedSilver

Blushi

3rd: Team Blue Bats (19605)

yomikester238

Golemell

Guggle

Stemister

4th: Team Orange Ocelots (15594)

soupforeloise

bekyamon

OwengeJuice

riiceandbeanss

5th: Team Aqua Axolotls (13809)

roseriie

SpelledNik

caitees

DarkEyebrows

6th: Team Green Geckos (13759)

aimsey

billzo

highkeyhateme

MaxGGs

7th: Team Lime Llamas (11924)

MakoInari

Laqqy

Marbar_x

TomatoBisqueSoup

8th: Team Red Rabbits (11196)

Yoshinom

KingOfArchers

Mejoraas

Nicacola

9th: Team Purple Pandas (9299)

mintsleaves

RAEHASRABIES

spoinkTV

buggy9000

10th: Team Yellow Yaks (5807)

MrBeardstone

Musicman1017

BrunoDanUy

Mizzrowe

Who was the individual winner of Minecraft Championship Rising?

YelloWool was crowned the individual winner of Minecraft Championship Rising. This victory meant that he was able to collect the most coins throughout the eight minigames, regardless of team alliance.

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship Rising:

1st: YelloWool (3272)

2nd: Kier (3183)

3rd: SpeedSilver (3166)

4th: Dev (3142)

5th: jojosolos (2922)

6th: OwengeJuice (2885)

7th: Stemister (2808)

8th: Boosfer (2731)

9th: xNestorio (2710)

10th: Guggleino (2672)

11th: Blushi (2325)

12th: Golemell (2298)

13th: bekyamon (2092)

14th: yomikester238 (2081)

15th: roseriie (2080)

16th: Laqqy (2072)

17th: MaxTLL (2072)

18th: SpelledNik (2069)

19th: highkeyhateme (1837)

20th: billzo (1743)

21st: riiceandbeanss (1721)

22nd: soupforeloise (1565)

23rd: KingOfArchery (1527)

24th: buggy9000 (1503)

25th: Makolnari (1500)

26th: Mejoraas (1471)

27th: caitees (1463)

28th: Nicacolas (1369)

29th: DarkEyebrows (1351)

30th: marbar_x (1294)

31st: Yoshinom (1191)

32rd: aimsey (1185)

33rd: tomatobisque (1077)

34th: Raebie (1051)

35th: mintsleaves (954)

36th: MrBeardstone (902)

37th: spoinkTV (885)

38th: BrunoDanUy (845)

39th: musicman1017 (679)

40th: mizzrowe (487)

List of teams that competed in Minecraft Championship Rising

The teams were required to send an introduction video alongside their application, which was then reviewed and judged for their acceptance into the event. Here is a complete list of accepted teams competing in Minecraft Championship Rising:

Team Red Rabbits

Yoshinom

KingOfArchers

Mejoraas

Nicacola

Team Orange Ocelots

soupforeloise

bekyamon

OwengeJuice

riiceandbeanss

Team Yellow Yaks

MrBeardstone

Musicman1017

BrunoDanUy

Mizzrowe

Team Lime Llamas

MakoInari

Laqqy

Marbar_x

TomatoBisqueSoup

Team Green Geckos

aimsey

billzo

highkeyhateme

MaxGGs

Team Cyan Coyotes

Boosfer

Dev

Kier

YelloWool

Team Aqua Axolotls

roseriie

SpelledNik

caitees

DarkEyebrows

Team Blue Bats

yomikester238

Golemell

Guggle

Stemister

Team Purple Pandas

mintsleaves

RAEHASRABIES

spoinkTV

buggy9000

Team Pink Parrots

jojosolos

SpeedSilver

xNestorio

Blushi

