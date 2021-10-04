×
Create
Notifications

Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising?

Minecraft Championship Rising ended with an overwhelming final round sweep from Team Pink Parrots (Image via MCChampionship_ on Twitter)
Minecraft Championship Rising ended with an overwhelming final round sweep from Team Pink Parrots (Image via MCChampionship_ on Twitter)
Hannah (Tyler) Dahlberg
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 04, 2021 02:44 AM IST
News

Minecraft Championship Rising ended on Saturday, October 2, 2021, with an overwhelming final round sweep from Team Pink Parrots (consisting of SpeedSilver, xNestorio, Blushi, and jojosolos).

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.

Minecraft Championship Rising follows the same schedule and set up as the original series of Minecraft Championships. The only difference is that this event wasn't invite-only. Instead, the competitors were tasked with creating their teams independently before the event.

We've watched every single one of the 3,232 application videos that were submitted for MCC Rising 🥳

For those wondering, there's some info about our team selection process 👇

Which team won Minecraft Championship Rising?

Team Pink Parrots may have won the overall championship. However, they finished the event with fewer coins than the runner-up, Team Cyan Coyotes.

👑 THE PINK PARROTS WIN MCC RISING 👑

@jojosoIos @speedsilverr @xnestorio @BlushiMC

And with a quick sweep in Dodgebolt 🔥 https://t.co/kLdtM2tcLd

Team Pink Parrots ended the event with over three thousand less coins than Team Cyan Coyotes. Although that doesn't affect their win directly, they came second in the final team standings, determined by the team's number of coins at the end of the championships.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship Rising:

1st: Team Cyan Coyotes (24520)

  • Boosfer
  • Dev
  • Kier
  • YelloWool

2nd: Team Pink Parrots (21784)

  • jojosolos
  • xNestorio
  • SpeedSilver
  • Blushi

3rd: Team Blue Bats (19605)

  • yomikester238
  • Golemell
  • Guggle
  • Stemister

4th: Team Orange Ocelots (15594)

  • soupforeloise
  • bekyamon
  • OwengeJuice
  • riiceandbeanss

5th: Team Aqua Axolotls (13809)

  • roseriie
  • SpelledNik
  • caitees
  • DarkEyebrows

6th: Team Green Geckos (13759)

  • aimsey
  • billzo
  • highkeyhateme
  • MaxGGs

7th: Team Lime Llamas (11924)

  • MakoInari
  • Laqqy
  • Marbar_x
  • TomatoBisqueSoup

8th: Team Red Rabbits (11196)

  • Yoshinom
  • KingOfArchers
  • Mejoraas
  • Nicacola

9th: Team Purple Pandas (9299)

  • mintsleaves
  • RAEHASRABIES
  • spoinkTV
  • buggy9000

10th: Team Yellow Yaks (5807)

  • MrBeardstone
  • Musicman1017
  • BrunoDanUy
  • Mizzrowe

Who was the individual winner of Minecraft Championship Rising?

YelloWool was crowned the individual winner of Minecraft Championship Rising. This victory meant that he was able to collect the most coins throughout the eight minigames, regardless of team alliance.

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship Rising:

1st: YelloWool (3272)

2nd: Kier (3183)

3rd: SpeedSilver (3166)

4th: Dev (3142)

5th: jojosolos (2922)

6th: OwengeJuice (2885)

7th: Stemister (2808)

8th: Boosfer (2731)

9th: xNestorio (2710)

10th: Guggleino (2672)

11th: Blushi (2325)

12th: Golemell (2298)

13th: bekyamon (2092)

14th: yomikester238 (2081)

15th: roseriie (2080)

16th: Laqqy (2072)

17th: MaxTLL (2072)

18th: SpelledNik (2069)

19th: highkeyhateme (1837)

20th: billzo (1743)

21st: riiceandbeanss (1721)

22nd: soupforeloise (1565)

23rd: KingOfArchery (1527)

24th: buggy9000 (1503)

25th: Makolnari (1500)

26th: Mejoraas (1471)

27th: caitees (1463)

28th: Nicacolas (1369)

29th: DarkEyebrows (1351)

30th: marbar_x (1294)

31st: Yoshinom (1191)

32rd: aimsey (1185)

33rd: tomatobisque (1077)

34th: Raebie (1051)

35th: mintsleaves (954)

36th: MrBeardstone (902)

37th: spoinkTV (885)

38th: BrunoDanUy (845)

39th: musicman1017 (679)

40th: mizzrowe (487)

List of teams that competed in Minecraft Championship Rising

The teams were required to send an introduction video alongside their application, which was then reviewed and judged for their acceptance into the event. Here is a complete list of accepted teams competing in Minecraft Championship Rising:

Team Red Rabbits

  • Yoshinom
  • KingOfArchers
  • Mejoraas
  • Nicacola

Team Orange Ocelots

  • soupforeloise
  • bekyamon
  • OwengeJuice
  • riiceandbeanss

Team Yellow Yaks

  • MrBeardstone
  • Musicman1017
  • BrunoDanUy
  • Mizzrowe

Team Lime Llamas

  • MakoInari
  • Laqqy
  • Marbar_x
  • TomatoBisqueSoup

Team Green Geckos

  • aimsey
  • billzo
  • highkeyhateme
  • MaxGGs

Team Cyan Coyotes

  • Boosfer
  • Dev
  • Kier
  • YelloWool

Team Aqua Axolotls

  • roseriie
  • SpelledNik
  • caitees
  • DarkEyebrows

Team Blue Bats

  • yomikester238
  • Golemell
  • Guggle
  • Stemister

Team Purple Pandas

  • mintsleaves
  • RAEHASRABIES
  • spoinkTV
  • buggy9000

Also Read

Team Pink Parrots

  • jojosolos
  • SpeedSilver
  • xNestorio
  • Blushi

Faster than Dream's Minecraft speedruns, follow our Facebook Minecraft page for every update!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी