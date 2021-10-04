Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) Rising?

Minecraft Championship Rising ended on Saturday, October 2, 2021, with an overwhelming final round sweep from Team Pink Parrots (consisting of SpeedSilver, xNestorio, Blushi, and jojosolos).
The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants.
Minecraft Championship Rising follows the same schedule and set up as the original series of Minecraft Championships. The only difference is that this event wasn't invite-only. Instead, the competitors were tasked with creating their teams independently before the event.
Which team won Minecraft Championship Rising?
Team Pink Parrots may have won the overall championship. However, they finished the event with fewer coins than the runner-up, Team Cyan Coyotes.
Team Pink Parrots ended the event with over three thousand less coins than Team Cyan Coyotes. Although that doesn't affect their win directly, they came second in the final team standings, determined by the team's number of coins at the end of the championships.
Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship Rising:
1st: Team Cyan Coyotes (24520)
- Boosfer
- Dev
- Kier
- YelloWool
2nd: Team Pink Parrots (21784)
- jojosolos
- xNestorio
- SpeedSilver
- Blushi
3rd: Team Blue Bats (19605)
- yomikester238
- Golemell
- Guggle
- Stemister
4th: Team Orange Ocelots (15594)
- soupforeloise
- bekyamon
- OwengeJuice
- riiceandbeanss
5th: Team Aqua Axolotls (13809)
- roseriie
- SpelledNik
- caitees
- DarkEyebrows
6th: Team Green Geckos (13759)
- aimsey
- billzo
- highkeyhateme
- MaxGGs
7th: Team Lime Llamas (11924)
- MakoInari
- Laqqy
- Marbar_x
- TomatoBisqueSoup
8th: Team Red Rabbits (11196)
- Yoshinom
- KingOfArchers
- Mejoraas
- Nicacola
9th: Team Purple Pandas (9299)
- mintsleaves
- RAEHASRABIES
- spoinkTV
- buggy9000
10th: Team Yellow Yaks (5807)
- MrBeardstone
- Musicman1017
- BrunoDanUy
- Mizzrowe
Who was the individual winner of Minecraft Championship Rising?
YelloWool was crowned the individual winner of Minecraft Championship Rising. This victory meant that he was able to collect the most coins throughout the eight minigames, regardless of team alliance.
Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship Rising:
1st: YelloWool (3272)
2nd: Kier (3183)
3rd: SpeedSilver (3166)
4th: Dev (3142)
5th: jojosolos (2922)
6th: OwengeJuice (2885)
7th: Stemister (2808)
8th: Boosfer (2731)
9th: xNestorio (2710)
10th: Guggleino (2672)
11th: Blushi (2325)
12th: Golemell (2298)
13th: bekyamon (2092)
14th: yomikester238 (2081)
15th: roseriie (2080)
16th: Laqqy (2072)
17th: MaxTLL (2072)
18th: SpelledNik (2069)
19th: highkeyhateme (1837)
20th: billzo (1743)
21st: riiceandbeanss (1721)
22nd: soupforeloise (1565)
23rd: KingOfArchery (1527)
24th: buggy9000 (1503)
25th: Makolnari (1500)
26th: Mejoraas (1471)
27th: caitees (1463)
28th: Nicacolas (1369)
29th: DarkEyebrows (1351)
30th: marbar_x (1294)
31st: Yoshinom (1191)
32rd: aimsey (1185)
33rd: tomatobisque (1077)
34th: Raebie (1051)
35th: mintsleaves (954)
36th: MrBeardstone (902)
37th: spoinkTV (885)
38th: BrunoDanUy (845)
39th: musicman1017 (679)
40th: mizzrowe (487)
List of teams that competed in Minecraft Championship Rising
The teams were required to send an introduction video alongside their application, which was then reviewed and judged for their acceptance into the event. Here is a complete list of accepted teams competing in Minecraft Championship Rising:
