Wholesome Minecraft Redditor wishes happy birthday to son using Redstone

Since the Minecraft community is huge, several players constantly urge their friends and other acquaintances to play the popular sandbox title. This story is somewhat similar, where a son gradually got his father to play the game. However, the highlight came less than 48 hours ago, when the latter thanked the former by creating a redstone contraption and wishing him a happy birthday.

The father, bearing the Reddit username of u/WarWren158, posted a video where he showcased the redstone contraption and how it worked. In the caption, he mentioned that it was his son's 12th birthday.

The entire circuitry came to life when the player flicked a lever. There was a huge wall of gravel blocks that gradually came down, revealing the configuration of redstone lamps that read "Ben Happy Birthday."

Once the curtain of gravel blocks dropped, loads of fireworks started shooting automatically from two sides and also had the creeper head firework star.

Community reacts to wholesome birthday wish from Minecraft Redditor

The redstone contraption, along with the birthday wish, was an extremely wholesome sight for many. The moment community members saw this post, their hearts melted. Within a day, the post received over 8.5 thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

Many Redditors flocked to the post and appreciated the effort put in by the father. They talked about how great a parent he was for wishing his son in the manner he had. One individual commented on how the poster should be given the "Mom Of The Year award." Later in the comment thread, the original poster clarified that he was a father and not a mother.

Another Redditor commented and appreciated this particular redstone contraption and asked the original poster whether they could borrow this idea for their own son's birthday. The original poster gladly allowed the individual to do so. Many Redditors upvoted this comment and loved how other parents were also trying to make their kids' birthdays special through Minecraft.

Along with all the appreciation for the redstone contraption, many Redditors also joined in and wished the original poster's son a happy birthday. One individual asked what the kid's reaction was, to which the father mentioned that the 12-year-old was extremely happy to see the build.

Some off-topic discussions were also happening in the comments section of the post involving how it might be taken down by the page's moderators. Recently, due to the removal of popular uploads, many members of the community were angry with the moderation team of the Minecraft Reddit page.

Hence, they talked about how this post could also be removed. However, the original poster did not care about that since he and his son were happy with the birthday wish, and that's what mattered to him.

The Minecraft Reddit page is a bustling community where thousands of players come together and post all kinds of content related to the popular sandbox title. From funny clips, structures, redstone contraptions, etc., this place is always filled with Minecraft content.

