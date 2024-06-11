When does the new Minecraft update come out?

After months of waiting, Mojang Studios will be finally releasing the much-awaited Minecraft 1.21 update, officially called the Tricky Trials update, on June 13, 2024. While the time of the release has not been confirmed, fans can expect the update in the first half of the release day.

There are a lot of things coming to the game with the Tricky Trials update. The game is finally getting a new weapon, a new mini-boss, and a new palatial structure to explore. So, while players wait for the Minecraft 1.21 update to drop, take a look at everything exciting that’s coming to the game with it.

Minecraft 1.21 update’s best features

The mace is one of the best things in the Tricky Trials update (Image via Mojang Studios)

It is difficult to pin down the best feature of the upcoming update and it shows a lot about how good this update is; there are so many things that can be the star of the show. However, if we had to pick, it would be the new weapon, the mace.

After years of waiting, Minecraft finally got a new weapon, and what a weapon it is. The wait was certainly worth it as the weapon drastically improves the overall stale and repetitive combat mechanics of the game.

Unlike every other melee weapon, which can be just spammed when there’s a zombie or any hostile mob around, the mace requires the players to get creative with their attacks. It is the most powerful weapon in the game but with a caveat.

To use the mace to its full power, players must stomp the weapon from a height; the higher the attack from, the stronger the impact. But when attacking from a height, players must time the attack perfectly, or else they might end up losing a lot of health, or even their lives.

The Breeze is a challenging new mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

But the mace is not the only interesting item coming to the game with the Minecraft 1.21 update. This update brings the trial chambers, a palatial, maze-like structure mostly made of copper blocks. Players will have to find these underground structures by obtaining maps.

Locating the trial chambers is the easy part; however, defeating all the mobs inside is the difficult part. With multiple hostile mobs littered inside the chambers, the most challenging mob would be the Breeze.

The Breeze is yet another new addition coming with the Minecraft 1.21 update. This new hostile mob uses wind charges as its attack and can move just as fast as the wind. Beating it would be a challenging task as it can deflect projectile attacks. Perhaps a well-timed attack with the mace would do the job?

Apart from these things, the Tricky Trials update will bring the bogged, trial key and the vault, the crafter block, 20 new paintings, and some crucial changes to the Nether portal behavior. The update drops on June 13, 2024.