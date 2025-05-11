One feature makes the resin block in Minecraft tremendously useful

The resin block in Minecraft is one of the latest additions to the game as part of The Garden Awakens drop in 2024. This unique item is found exclusively in the spooky Pale Garden biome after damaging creaking mobs and collecting the resin clumps. Apart from the unique orange color, this block has a rather unique durability feature that makes it a tremendously useful asset during gameplay.

Here's everything you need to know about the unique feature of the resin block in Minecraft.

The unique durability of the resin block in Minecraft makes it a great asset for building

The insta-mine ability with bare hands makes the resin block in Minecraft one of the most useful assets for builders (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The resin block in Minecraft is one of the newest blocks that was added with The Garden Awakens drop in 2024, and players have fallen in love with it for its unique color and shade. However, gamers have discovered a nifty use for the block that could be game-changing, especially for builders.

Temporary blocks are an essential part of the gameplay, and players use an array of these blocks during building or crafting structures. While scaffolding is the obvious choice, it can only be laid six blocks out. This becomes a major issue for players who are building high up in the air, as they have to wait to stack from the ground up to continue building.

Instead, players used insta-mineable blocks such as netherrack, dirt, and even TNT. But, these required weapons with high durability and mining status effects to provide the necessary speed for mining. Even temporary blocks like slime or honey slow down the player's movements. However, the resin block has come to the rescue, providing a solution to a long-standing problem.

The resin block can be insta-mined using just the bare hands, making it the perfect accessory and replacement for temporary blocks like scaffolding or dirt blocks. The ease of mining without the requirement of any enchantments or status effects makes it a great asset. Additionally, with an array of resin farms out in the community, players can easily obtain a massive quantity with relative ease.

The ability to farm resin and its instant breakage make it the perfect tool for players who love mega-builds or crafting high up in the air. With the ability to break the block instantly without requiring any tools it makes building feel like a breeze. Additionally, the resin block in Minecraft has no stack or build limit, allowing players to place endless stacks vertically or horizontally.

