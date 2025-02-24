One Minecraft cheat is perfect for laid-back players wanting an easy playthrough

Minecraft has different difficulty levels for survival mode. Each level increases the number of hostile mobs that can spawn and their health. Apart from a few features, most of the game mechanics remain the same in survival mode. Players' hunger bar will be depleted, and they will lose health in many other ways.

Since Minecraft is a sandbox, players can also enable cheats to alter these mechanics. Among these cheats, there is one feature that will massively make the game easier. This cheat is called keep inventory. Those who are not seeking a challenge in Minecraft and want a laid-back experience can turn this feature on through cheats.

How Minecraft's keep inventory cheat is great for laid-back players and ways to activate it

What is the keep inventory feature?

Keep inventory allows players to retain all inventory items after death (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

The main issue with dying in the regular Minecraft survival mode is that players drop all their items upon dying. The challenge after respawning is to acquire these items from the last place of death in five minutes, or else they will despawn.

Keep inventory is a feature that allows players to retain every single item in their inventory even after they die. Hence, they will not have to worry too much about dying and losing their items and XP points. The only inconvenience is that they will respawn back at their respawn anchor.

Nonetheless, keeping inventory is a great cheat feature for casual gamers who just want to dive in without any major risks.

How to activate and keep inventory in Minecraft?

Keep inventory can be activated in both Java and Bedrock Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

As mentioned previously, keeping inventory is a cheat feature. This means it cannot be activated in a regular survival world with advancements or achievements. Players will have to activate cheats and then activate the keep inventory feature. Here's the process in both Java and Bedrock Editions.

Java Edition

Create a new world and allow commands on it from the world creation page. Or pause in an already existing world, head to the Open to LAN option, and allow commands to use cheats in an existing world. Open the chat box by pressing the '/' button and type '/gamerule keepinventory true' in the box. Press enter to activate the keep inventory feature in the world.

Bedrock Edition

Open the single-player world list from the main menu. Edit any world in which you want to activate the keep inventory feature. Select the 'Cheats' tab from the left panel. Activate the cheats and then keep inventory from the list.

