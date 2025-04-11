One Minecraft mod that can be paired perfectly with happy ghasts

Happy ghast is a new mob announced by Mojang for Minecraft's second game drop of 2025. The mob is already out as a test subject on the latest snapshots and beta/preview versions. When Mojang announced this mob in the first Minecraft Live of 2025, they revealed that players will be able to sit on a happy ghast and fly around.
While this was an interesting feature, it was soon discovered that happy ghasts were relatively slow, especially when compared to elytra. Though the bustling modding community of the game might create a mod to speed the creature up, an existing mod called Auto-Run can be perfectly paired with the slow-flying happy ghasts. Here's how.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
How the Auto-Run mod can be perfectly paired with Minecraft's happy ghasts
Auto-Run, as the name suggests, is a mod that allows players to run automatically in Minecraft, without the need to hold a directional button. With the mod, players will start running forward once the designated auto-run key is pressed.
This can be great while traveling long distances, either on a horse or on foot. However, it can be a perfect mod to use while flying on a happy ghast.
Happy ghast might be a slow rideable mob, but it is great for covering longer distances, especially through rough terrains and water bodies. While players have to manage a horse on land and use a boat in water, none of it is required while flying on a happy ghast. Explorers can simply point the creature towards the destination and keep flying in one direction, skipping the rough terrains.
However, since happy ghasts are slow, pressing one directional key for several minutes or even hours can be tiring. This is where the Auto-Run mod comes into play.
When players are high in the sky and have pointed a happy ghast towards the destination, they can simply press the auto-run button. The mob will start moving in the direction without constantly pressing a directional button.
Since not many events or entities will be able to harm happy ghasts at extreme heights, players will be safe and can also leave their devices while the mob reaches the destination.
This way, Auto-Run can be a perfect mod to be used with a happy ghast when it releases with Minecraft's second game drop of 2025.
Of course, the Auto-Run mod developers also need to update the mod and make it compatible with the happy ghast for this trick to work. As of now, players can download the Auto-Run mod for Fabric modloader from CurseForge for the latest Minecraft 1.21.5 game version.
