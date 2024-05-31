One rare Minecraft enchantment every miner should carry

Mining is the core gameplay of Minecraft, especially in the early days when a player is not yet equipped to trade for tools, weapons, and armor. Players must delve into the earth to uncover and mine ores, as these provide the essential materials for crafting items.

Once a Minecraft player has obtained diamond or better mining tools, the next step is to explore the enchanting feature. In this article, we delve into a rare must-have enchantment that can make each mining session more profitable.

Must-have mining Minecraft enchantment

Multiple diamonds can drop from a single ore using this rare enchantment (Image via Mojang)

Applying Minecraft enchantments increases certain attributes of an item past its default values. For example, the Unbreaking enchantment boosts an item’s durability points, improving its longevity.

Trending

A rare must-have enchantment for the main mining tool, the pickaxe, is the Fortune enchantment. It allows players to get multiple drops from a single ore upon mining it.

Specifically, the Fortune enchantment multiplies the drops based on the ore. For instance, mining a diamond ore with a Fortune III pickaxe can drop up to four diamonds, compared to only one without the enchantment.

With this enchantment on their pickaxe, players can potentially spend up to four times less time obtaining the same amount of diamonds during their mining sessions, highlighting why Fortune is a must-have mining enchantment.

How to get and use Fortune enchantment in Minecraft

An enchanting table (Image via Mojang)

Since Fortune is not a treasure enchantment, the enchanting table will offer it to players when they place their tool on it. However, using the enchanting table is not the most efficient method if players are looking for the highest level of Fortune as quickly as possible.

The librarian is the best source for enchanted books with high-level enchantments such as Fortune III. Any unemployed Minecraft villager not wearing a green robe can be converted into a librarian by placing a lectern next to them.

If a librarian does not offer Fortune III, players can remove and replace the lectern to reset the trades until the desired enchantment appears. Trading with a librarian is also recommended because it is cheap, and they can offer the rarest of enchantments. Furthermore, there is no upper limit to how many times players can trade.

Using an anvil to apply an enchantment to a pickaxe (Image via Mojang)

To use the enchanted book obtained through trading, players will need an anvil. They can craft one using three iron blocks and four iron ingots.

Once obtained, place the anvil on the ground and right-click on it to open the GUI. Here, players need to place the enchanted book and the tool in the two slots and then collect the enchanted tool.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback