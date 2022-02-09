Ore distribution in Minecraft: List of all overworld ores and their location

Since the release of Minecraft 1.18, there has been a tremendous change in ore generation in the overworld realm. The update brought a complete overhaul with new types of caves and mountains. As the bedrock layer shifts 64 levels down, there is a lot of new room for ores to generate.

Ores are blocks which have a certain type of material inside them. The moment a player breaks the block, that material drops as an item.

There are a total of eight types of ore in the overworld, and are found in various places in the game. With the latest changes in their distribution, players must know where these valuable materials are most common to find.

List of all the overworld ores and their distribution in Minecraft 1.18

Different materials can be found at different Y levels in the game. Hence, this article will list out the overworld ores and their distribution in Minecraft 1.18.

1) Iron

Iron can be found in nearly all Y levels and is most common in the game. It can be found from Y levels 256 to -64. However, players can find the most amount of iron at Y levels 232 and 16.

2) Coal

Coal is also a common ore to find in Minecraft 1.18; it can be found between Y levels 0 and 256. Players can find the most amount of coal at Y level 96.

3) Lapis Lazuli

Lapis Lazuli is yet again a common ore that can be found between Y levels 64 and -64. It is most commonly found at Y level 0.

4) Redstone

Redstone is a highly common ore that can be found between Y levels 14 and -64. However, it is most abundant at Y level -64.

5) Copper

Newly added copper is also easily available between Y levels 112 and -16. It can be most commonly found at Y level 48. The ore became even more common in the Dripstone Caves with the introduction of Minecraft 1.18.

6) Gold

Gold can be found between Y levels 32 and -64. However, it can be most commonly found at Y level -16.

The gold distribution changes in the badlands biome. Here, gold is also available between Y levels 256 and 32.

7) Emerald

Emeralds are much more common in newer versions of the game. In mountain biomes, they can be found between Y levels 256 and -16.

8) Diamond

Diamonds, the most coveted item in the game, got a lot more common in the new version. The rock can be found between Y levels -16 to -64. Because the bedrock blocks cover the bottom layers of the world, the sweet spot for finding diamonds is Y level -58.

