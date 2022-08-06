Ph1LzA reveals late Technoblade’s secret Minecraft Dream SMP build

In a recent stream, Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA showcased late Technoblade's last build on Dream SMP. He explained how dedicated Technoblade was and also revealed Technoblade's plans to start a new character on the famous server. Ph1LzA also showcased the interior of the build as his viewers were absolutely stunned by the level of work that went into it.

Technoblade was one of the most famous Minecraft content creators of all time. He passed away recently in June after fighting cancer for over a year. At the time, millions of players, fans, and other content creators paid their respects.

Ph1LzA shows late Technoblade's last Minecraft build on Dream SMP

While streaming and casually playing on the Dream SMP Minecraft server, Ph1LzA went through a nether portal as he wanted to show his viewers a build. He teleported near a massive structure featuring huge hallways and a central building. He explained that this was one of Technoblade's last builds on the server and was the beginning of a new character and story.

Although Technoblade had been playing the same character for a long time, he was planning to change his name and the personality of his character on the server. The new character he was conceptualizing would have loved the government, as opposed to what Technoblade stood for, which was anarchy.

"He wanted to make a new character that loved government in the new world."

Ph1LzA explaining the story behind the structure (Image via YouTube/Canooon)

Ph1LzA further explained how dedicated the late content creator was to the server and the surrounding lore. The story started with Ph1LzA, Nihachu, and Ranboo going to the new character played by Technoblade himself and investigating him to see if he was for or against the government.

Technoblade's main character on the server essentially asked them to investigate the new character while he was away (he was away since he himself played the new character). The structure that viewers saw was where Technoblade's new character would have lived.

The interior of the build was also well thought out and finished (Image via YouTube/Canooon)

The late content creator even decided on the new name he would inherit. Ph1LzA tried to remember the name but was unsure whether it was 'Cyberknife' or 'Laserknife.' Both names were similar to his main character's name, 'Technoblade.'

Later on, Ph1LzA went inside the structure and began exploring different rooms and halls. He casually looked around for any secret openings or chests.

Fans react to Techoblade's last Minecraft build on Dream SMP

Since Technoblade had millions of followers, his last build and new character concept on Dream SMP have been trending on several social media platforms. People discussed the new story that Ph1LzA shared and how Technoblade was planning to offer them some great content.

