"Please don’t embarrass me": Minecraft stars TommyInnIt and Sapnap try to catch Obama’s attention on Twitter

The Minecraft community is known for bringing forth some of the biggest names in YouTube and Twitch gaming. Two of these names are Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons and Nick "Sapnap". The duo are Minecraft sensations, known for their funny and entertaining Minecraft content.

They often collaborate and record content with various other experienced Minecraft YouTubers, namely Clay "Dream", George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Ranboo, and Karl Jacobs.

Recently, the duo has been quite active on Twitter as the community around them celebrates the new year. Some of their tweets came from a thread originating from former U.S. President Barack Obama's celebratory "New Year" tweet. The two streamers engaged in a playful and funny conversation, hoping to try and catch the former President's attention and wanting to receive a reply from him.

Fans react as Minecraft streamers Sapnap and TommyInnit joke around on Obama's Twitter thread

A plethora of fans responded to the hilarious interaction between the two streamers. Each fan had their own unique take on the conversation.

Dean Ambrose @Mstanhater @tommyinnit @sapnap @BarackObama Tommyinnit is the tipe of guy who ask is anyone going to reply that and doing it anyway @tommyinnit @sapnap @BarackObama Tommyinnit is the tipe of guy who ask is anyone going to reply that and doing it anyway

Lily @Lily90288316 @tommyinnit @sapnap @BarackObama Tommy we all know how much u want to be friends with Obama it’s very clear 😝 @tommyinnit @sapnap @BarackObama Tommy we all know how much u want to be friends with Obama it’s very clear 😝

TommyInnit requests Obama to respond to his tweet as Sapnap pokes fun at him

While the former President's tweet was all about hope and encouragement for the coming year, Tommy seemed excited at the prospect of conversing with him. He was excited and quick to jump in and grab the attention of a plethora of Twitter fans. Typing his initial tweet with each word capitalized, he identified himself and wished Obama a happy new year. He then proceeded to request a response from Obama, saying, "PLEASE SAY HI BACK".

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @BarackObama OBAMA. ITS TOMMY. HAPPY NEW YEAR. PLEASE SAY HI BACK @BarackObama OBAMA. ITS TOMMY. HAPPY NEW YEAR. PLEASE SAY HI BACK

Barely minutes later, Sapnap responded to the thread with a comical tweet of his own, saying that Obama wouldn't reply to Tommy and that the two don't share the type of friendship the two streamers do.

Sapnap @sapnap @tommyinnit @BarackObama just stop tommy obama won't reply to you, you guys arnt friends like we are @tommyinnit @BarackObama just stop tommy obama won't reply to you, you guys arnt friends like we are

Sapnap and TommyInnit's friendship within Minecraft

Sapnap is known for playfully making fun of Tommy on various occasions. One such incident involved Tommy joining Sapnap while he was streaming. The latter then proceeded to "roast" Tommy in front of his audience by pointing out that he had a wooden sword while he had diamond armor and a diamond sword.

The video plays out in a funny manner, with Sapnap chasing Tommy across the server and commentating along the way. Tommy tries his best to get his fellow streamer entangled in a trap laid out by him but fails on multiple occasions. The two then share a laugh as Sapnap joins Tommy on Discord and leaves as the clip ends.

Sapnap and TommyInnit share a cheerful and fun friendship, almost to the point of their relationship being called "brotherly" by many fans. The two are active and important members of the popular Minecraft content creator server, the Dream SMP.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar