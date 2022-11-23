Ranking every cave biome in Minecraft

Minecraft has three cave biomes, Dripstone Caves, Lush Caves, and Deep Dark, as of November 2022. Dripstone and Lush caves were added with the Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs part 2 back in 2021, and players loved both the cave biomes as they contrasted perfectly with each other. In June 2022, Mojang released the Deep Dark with Minecraft 1.19 update, one of the most anticipated biomes due to its features.

Currently, the game has three vastly different cave biomes, all having different blocks and environments. Most players have already explored the older cave biomes and are gradually getting accustomed to Deep Dark. Looking at the community in general, it is safe to say that some are more popular than others.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. This ranking does not indicate that any biome is bad.

Cave biomes in Minecraft: Ranking them from worst to best

3) Dripstone Caves

Dripstone Caves are filled with pointed dripstones and loads of hostile mobs (Image via Mojang)

Dripstone Caves are one of the least favorite cave biomes. They mainly generate far inland, away from any body of water; hence, they cannot be found underneath an ocean or lake.

Massive dripstone towers and clusters are generated here with pointed dripstones. These pointed dripstones can be quite dangerous as players can take damage if a pointed dripstone falls on them or if they land on the block.

Another dangerous aspect of these caves is that they are pitch black, with no glow lichen. This means that loads of hostile mobs can spawn in this biome. Since players have little use for dripstone, this cave biome is not the most liked.

2) Lush Caves

Lush Caves are one of the most beautiful cave biomes in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Next comes Lush Caves, the most beautiful cave biome in the game. These serene-looking underground regions are filled with unique vegetation like glowberry vines, moss blocks, flowering azalea bushes, etc.

This biome also generates tons of clay blocks and small water puddles where cute axolotls spawn. Players can take these passive and friendly mobs with them as pets. Glowberries that grow on vines also give out light, preventing hostile mobs from spawning.

Lush Caves act as a safe haven in the dark and dingy caves. Though it can be considered the best cave biome in the game, the newest addition takes the crown in terms of features.

1) Deep Dark

The Deep Dark biome in Minecraft has Ancient City, mysterious sculk blocks, and Warden (Image via Mojang)

This spooky cave biome is for all the thrillseekers out there. Deep Dark was first introduced in 2020 when Mojang planned to release it with the Caves and Cliffs updates. However, they delayed the biome and its features, only to further enhance and release them in the next update.

Deep Dark is the deepest region of the Overworld that is mysteriously infested with alien-looking sculk blocks. The sculk sensors and shriekers are the most dangerous, as they can summon Warden, a blind beast with immense power.

A new structure called 'Ancient City' might also generate in this cave biome that will contain some of the best loot in the game. It even has a mysterious layout and speculated history for players to uncover.

