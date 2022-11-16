Top 5 worst villager trades in Minecraft 1.19

In Minecraft 1.19, players can interact with loads of mobs, which are AI entities that spawn in different areas and have unique behaviors towards their environment and players. One of these is the peaceful Villagers, who are passive mobs living in villages with a unique tendency to trade items with players using emeralds as currency.

The trading mechanism is arguably one of the most valuable, as players can discard unproductive items and earn emeralds to buy more valuable ones. There are various kinds of professional villagers that trade different items. However, many of these trades are fairly useless as well. Either the item you need to sell for some emeralds can be too precious, or the item you will be getting will not be worth it.

Read on to learn about five utterly ineffective villager trades.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other bad trades in the game.

5 villager trades to avoid in Minecraft 1.19

5) Selling raw porkchop for emeralds (Butcher)

Since players need food items, it is quite useless to trade for some emeralds in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Butchers are not the most useful when compared to other professional villagers. One of the worst trades is also one of the first trades they offer players: buying raw porkchop for some emeralds.

Since players constantly need food to keep their hunger bar full and survive, this trade is not entirely worthless. Raw Porkchop is arguably the best source of food in the game. Once cooked, it increases the hunger bar by four points. However, with plenty of food options around, buying it for emeralds is not worth it.

4) Buying a bookshelf with emeralds (Librarian)

Bookshelves are extremely easy to craft in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Although Librarians are some of the most important villagers in the entire game, this trade from them isn't the best. Players can buy one bookshelf with several emeralds.

This is one of the worst trades, as bookshelves are extremely easy to craft and are not worth so many emeralds. The bought bookshelf is nothing special and will work as a regular bookshelf.

3) Buying leather tunic with emeralds (Leatherworker)

Leather Tunics are extremely easy to craft and are useless compared to other armors in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

As the name implies, a Leatherworker is a villager that trades everything related to leather. They are not the most useful villagers due to their trades. Players can buy a leather tunic for some emeralds, which is absolutely worthless in the game.

Firstly, players can easily craft their own leather tunic with a few leather items. Secondly, these armor parts are extremely weak and will not protect players against stronger attacks.

2) Selling a diamond for an emerald (Armorer)

Diamonds are scarce and precious, and hardly any player would trade them for emeralds in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

The trade offered by an Armorer villager is worthless as well. A player can sell a single diamond for a single emerald. Almost every player knows how precious diamonds are in the game. They are hard to find and can be used to craft some of the best gear in the game.

Hence, hardly any player would sell them for an emerald, which they cannot use in anything other than trading.

1) Buying a clock with emeralds (Librarian)

A clock is a valueless item that can be bought from a Librarian in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

Players usually learn about in-game time by looking at the sky and seeing where the sun is; hence, clocks are the most futile items in the game. Weirdly enough, players can buy them with emeralds from a Librarian.

Considering players can craft a clock without hassle, this trade is valueless and a waste of emeralds.

