Ranking every hoe enchantment in Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox video game developed by Mojang Studios and released in 2011. It allows players to explore and create virtual worlds made up of blocks and offers multiple gameplay modes such as survival, creative, adventure, and spectator.

In survival mode, arguably the most played game mode, players must gather resources and build structures to survive against monsters that spawn in the game. In order to acquire better items more efficiently, players need to craft and make use of tools such as a hoe.

The rarer the mineral used to craft a tool, the better the tool usually performs in terms of overall efficiency and durability. However, there is only a limit to how good a tool can be after it is crafted using the best mineral: Netherite. Enchantments allow players to further enhance their tools to make them even superior.

Ranking each hoe enchantment as of Minecraft 1.19

Enchanting an item can improve its specific characteristics, and Minecraft players can do this by using an enchanting table. When an item and lapis lazuli are placed on the table, it will present three enchantment options, each with varying levels of potency.

6) Curse of Vanishing

As the name suggests, this notorious enchantment offers no benefit to the player and instead serves to obstruct or impede their gameplay. When a player with a hoe with the Curse of Vanishing enchantment dies in the game, the hoe will disappear instead of dropping on the ground along with the player's other belongings.

This may be useful in an SMP (Survival Multiplayer) server where players do not want to let their opponents get hold of their items when they are killed. Players need to be aware that this enchantment cannot be removed by placing the item on a grindstone.

5) Silk Touch

Silk Touch is one of the most popular enchantments in the game that allows players to use their tools to mine and collect certain blocks that would normally drop something else.

For example, if a player attempts to mine a grass block using a regular hoe or their bare hands, they will receive a dirt block instead of the grass block itself. However, if the player uses a tool with Silk Touch, the grass block itself is dropped.

4) Efficiency

Efficiency is a highly valuable enchantment in Minecraft that all players should consider having on all of their tools, not just hoes. This enchantment allows tools like pickaxes, axes, and shovels to work faster and more efficiently. With Efficiency, players can save valuable time and resources by getting more work done in a shorter amount of time.

3) Fortune

The enchanting table offering Fortune III (Image via Mojang)

When Fortune is applied to a hoe, the tool will produce much better results when a player uses it to harvest items. Players should know that hoe can only be used to harvest certain plant-based or organic blocks. The Fortune enchantment is a game-changer for players looking to maximize their crop harvests in Minecraft.

Players can get this enchantment directly from the enchanting table or from a librarian. It is worth noting that Fortune and Silk Touch are mutually exclusive enchantments.

2) Unbreaking

Acquiring Unbreaking III in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking is an amazing enchantment in Minecraft that can be applied to any enchantable item in the game. As the name suggests, this enchantment increases the durability of an item, meaning that it will last longer and require fewer repairs. A netherite hoe will have three times more durability points when enchanted with the highest level (level III) of Unbreaking.

1) Mending

Mending is another enchantment that will help the players' hoe last longer. Unlike Unbreaking, it does not increase the hoe's durability points but can help the tool regain some whenever the player gains experience points.

Mending is a hard enchantment to acquire as the enchanting table does not offer it. The most reliable source of Mending is librarians, and players can get as many enchanted books with Mending as they want from them.

