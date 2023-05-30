5 reasons why players are excited about Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Mojang will soon be releasing the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. They have revealed that the release date is June 7, less than two weeks from now. Millions of players are excited to get their hands on the update as soon as it drops. Though the next installment brings loads of new features, most players are interested in some particular ones.

Almost every year, Mojang adds several blocks, items, mobs, biomes, structures, etc. However, only a few of these features have actually become famous in the community. Here are some Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update additions that users might be excited about.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 reasons players are eagerly awaiting Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

1) Sniffer

Sniffer is a player base-chosen mob that will be coming to the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

To allow the player base to be actively involved in the update, Mojang allows them to choose between three mobs or biomes every year, which they will add in the next update. With the 1.20 update, Mojang introduced Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem as part of the mob vote. The Sniffer won the vote by a country mile and was declared the winner of the game.

Hence, most of the player base will be excited to find and interact with the Sniffer mob.

2) Cherry Grove Biome

Cherry Grove is the brand new biome coming to the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Cherry Grove biome was revealed by Mojang in the latter stages of the update development phase. As soon as players saw the brand-new biome, they went into a frenzy on social media platforms. It will be one of the most beautiful regions in the game.

It is filled with cherry trees and pink petals growing from the ground. With the cherry tree, a novel set of wood blocks are also coming to the game.

3) Archeology

The archeology feature is finally coming to the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Archeology feature was first introduced by Mojang in 2020 in their annual event. However, it was never released in several updates that came after it. Though it was planned for the Caves and Cliffs update, it did not release in both parts. Moreover, it was not even released with the 1.19 Wild update.

Finally, players will be getting the archeology feature in the 1.20 update. The update will add new suspicious sand and gravel blocks, pottery sherds, decorated pots, brush, and an entire structure called trail ruins.

4) Armor Trims

Armor trims are brand new items from which players can add designs to their armor parts in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Millions of players have their own custom skins that they apply to their in-game characters. That said, the moment they wear any armor part essential to survive in the game, that skin simply gets hidden. Hence, several of them will be excited about armor trims.

These are brand-new items that will be found in many existing structures. Once combined with an armor part on a smithing table, they will add various designs to it. Hence, players can customize their armor parts in the 1.20 update.

5) New redstone-activated blocks

Calibrated sculk sensor and chiseled bookshelves will bring new redstone contraptions in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the 1.20 update, there are two new redstone-activated blocks that will be released: calibrated sculk sensor and chiseled bookshelf. The calibrated sculk sensor converts a regular sculk sensor so players can restrict the block to detect only one particular vibration level. Whereas chiseled bookshelf will emit a redstone signal whenever a book is inserted or removed from it.

Hence, many redstone enthusiasts will be thrilled to have these new blocks that open contraption possibilities in the game.

