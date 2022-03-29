Redditor showcases a beautiful Minecraft wall painting

Every day, there is loads of game-related content posted on the Minecraft subreddit. Players from all around the globe flock there to share and talk about their experiences in the popular sandbox game. From beautiful builds to fun videos and photos of the game, there is no dearth of content on the page.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/MonsieurBlue7' posted a video where they showcased a beautiful wall painting of the game. In the caption, they mentioned that they did it for their nephew. The painting caught a lot of eyes as it was undoubtedly mesmerizing.

In the wall painting, the original poster created the illusion of a hole made from stone blocks which acts as a window to a beautiful Minecraft world with rivers, mountains, plains and oceans. The wall painting also shows a small villager hut, nether portal, a player and a chest. With so many details and an optical illusion, it is truly an immersive wall painting.

Reactions from people on the beautiful Minecraft wall painting created by the Redditor

Because of the accurate illusion and beautiful wall painting, the post attracted a lot of Redditors. Since Minecraft is an immersive game, players can get lost in the world for hours, and the painting gives a similar feeling of that immersion. Hence, the post received over 35k upvotes and loads of comments within a day.

Several people asked the original poster about their technique of painting the wall. To this, the original poster replied on how some of the areas of the painting were freehand, while others were done using a string from the middle to all sides to get the perspective right.

Other than that, people were simply amazed by the sheer talent of the original poster. They appreciated the creator and the wall painting wholeheartedly. One Redditor humorously mentioned how the original poster will soon get a 'Best Uncle' mug from their nephew for this painting.

Apart from the wall painting, several people mentioned how they were scared of the clothes hanging on the door in the video. On the left of the painting, there was a door which had a white towel with a black hat hanging from it. Redditors instantly connected it with the ghost from the horror film The Ring.

Overall, the Minecraft wall painting was loved by many on the Reddit page. The brilliant perspective illusion and the details of the game created by the original poster was highly appreciated by people. The post is still getting loads of upvotes and comments.

Edited by Saman