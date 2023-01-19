Ride command in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Mojang recently released a new Minecraft snapshot, 23w03a, that adds a bunch of new features to the sandbox title. This snapshot comes under the 1.19.4 incremental update of the game. Apart from all the smaller technical changes and bug fixes, Mojang has added a new ride command that users can play around with.

Of course, such commands are of no use to regular players that only have survival worlds, but they are highly useful for map and server creators that want to decorate the world and use entities in a new way. Here is all the information you need regarding the ride command in the new Minecraft snapshot 23w03a.

Every detail about the new ride command released in Minecraft snapshot 23w03a

First, players need to enable cheats in their world in order to input and execute commands in the game. Cheats can either be enabled by opening the world to a LAN server from the pause menu, or by allowing cheats in the world before they are created in the game. Once cheats are enabled, players can use any command they want.

What is the ride command?

To test the ride command in Minecraft, players can place two mobs on an island to prevent them from moving. (Image via Mojang)

The ride command was introduced in the 23w03a snapshot and allows players to ride any entity in the game. This command also allows any entity to ride another in the game. For example, players can now ride unrideable mobs like Ender Dragon, Wither, Chicken, Cat, Wolf, etc., and these entities can ride each other. It is a fun command that users can test in the snapshot.

How to use the ride command?

The ride command which will allow a pig to ride a chicken in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

First, players must type /ride followed by the entity's type, @e[type=mob's name>,limit=1]. This string of commands will determine the entity that will ride another.

Next, in the same command line, players must type mount followed by another entity's type, @e[type=<mob's name>,limit=1]. This will determine the entity on which the first entity will ride.

For reference, players can utilize the picture provided above. Once the command is correctly inputted, the ride command will work, and one entity will successfully start riding the other.

If players themselves want to ride an entity, they can simply replace the first string of commands and type their own username after the /ride command.

The command can also be used to dismount entities in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players want to dismount themselves from an entity or dismount the entity itself, they can write /ride followed by the entity's type @e[type=<mob's name>,limit=1] and finally, dismount.

There are several restrictions to this command as well. For instance, a player cannot become a mount, and the rider and the mount cannot be the same entity.

Of course, regular players will have a lot of fun with the command, but it will be quite useful for map and server creators to mount entities on top of each other to create unique mob pairings.

