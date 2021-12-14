Seasonal Adventure in Minecraft Dungeons: All you need to know

Minecraft Dungeons' first seasonal adventure releases very soon. The game recently announced it was adopting the popular seasonal model that many other games use. There will be free rewards, new locations, new challenges and more for a limited time.
The first season will be called Cloudy Climb. Here's what Minecraft Dungeons players need to know ahead of its release.
Cloudy Climb in Minecraft Dungeons: Everything players need to know
The official release date for Cloudy Climb is set for December 14. That leaves less than 24 hours before it officially debuts in Minecraft Dungeons. There will be a downtime for the update today, which likely means that the update will be available the first time players load into the game after midnight.
Mojang has already confirmed a ton of rewards for this season. Many of these will be fan favorites once players unlock them.
- Ornithologist skin
- Pride skin
- Seasons Cape
- Ironic Dance emote
- Stylish Spins emote
- Axolotl emote
- Healing Wind flair
- Confetti flair
- Sunbeam flair
- Firework flair
- Toucan pet
- Spotted Pig pet
- Baby Squid pet
- More
Many of these will be free, but Mojang is including a paid Adventure Pass. This will give players access to more and better rewards. The location in which players will unlock these new rewards is the tower.
Players will be able to climb levels in the tower by completing challenges and unlocking new rewards each time they move up. This will function like a vertical tiered system in which better rewards will be available the higher players go.
The tower is the main selling point for the update. Mojang had this to say about their first season's location:
"Prove your worth by climbing the Tower—a mysterious and replayable structure that puts your skill to the test through several floors of challenging content. Are you strong enough to reach the top?"
Also ReadArticle Continues below
It's going to be a challenge, but the rewards available will be worth the struggle for Minecraft Dungeons players. Players can check the official Mojang site for more information.