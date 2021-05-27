Silverfish in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

For Minecraft players, fishing can be either a hobby to see what comes from the waters or a way of survival, but there is one fish nobody wants to find: silverfish.

Silverfish, a hostile mob that lives in stone blocks, is a type of fish not found by fishing but by mining in Minecraft.

Minecraft silverfish, when idle, will make their homes in nearby stone in mountains, strongholds, igloo basements, and woodland mansions. They are known to infest stones, cobblestones, stone bricks, mossy stone bricks, cracked stone bricks, and chiseled stone bricks.

haven't posted in a while so here's a silverfish, one of my top 10 most hated mobs #minecraft #blockbench pic.twitter.com/uwVcYsGzKD — khyll (@khyllenol) January 6, 2021

The good news is that silverfish cannot infect mossy cobblestone, slabs, stairs, andesite, diorite, granite, or smooth stone.

When a block in Minecraft is broken, in which a silverfish can attack, they will attack the player for damaging or destroying their home.

Minecraft’s silverfish spawn from broken and infested blocks, but they are most commonly found in the blocks in end portal rooms in strongholds. They can also only spawn at light levels of 11 or lower.

Silverfish will not only attack players, but they will also attack iron and snow golems, which are normally used as protection against mobs. Golems will not offer much protection against silverfish.

How to kill silverfish in Minecraft

When a silverfish is attacked in Minecraft by being hit by a player, it will call upon other silverfish to aid in the attack if it does not die within the first hit. A way to not have to deal with an entire mob is to either kill the fish in one hit or by using a sword or pickaxe with the Bane of Arthropods enchantment on it.

Here's my take on a #Minecraft Silverfish rework. They'd scuttle around in caves all around the world and drop more experience than other mobs. Please tell me what you think! #Pixelart #Silverfish #CavesAndCliffs pic.twitter.com/O3zaoXcwMc — 8onfire (@8onfire) October 30, 2020

The Bane of Arthropods enchantment is put onto a sword or pickaxe in Minecraft and can increase the damage done to arthropods. They include bees, cave spiders, regular spiders, endermites, and silverfish.

Silverfish, unlike other mobs, can see through walls until the player is reached. When a player inflicts damage, the silverfish will call others within a 21x11x21 block radius. This will cause others to break out of their infected blocks and help the first silverfish attack the player.

The interesting thing about silverfish in Minecraft is that they cannot spawn within a five-block radius of players.

As mentioned earlier, the best way to defeat a silverfish is to be able to attack it with a Bane of Arthropods enchanted sword or pickaxe and destroy it within one hit. While it sounds almost impossible, it is easy enough. Be sure to have high-level weapons, armor, and a shield with you when mining.

