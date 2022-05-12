Smoker vs furnace in Minecraft: What's the difference?

When players first get started on their builds in Minecraft, one of the first things they need to craft in order to make better gear is a furnace. Furnaces are able to smelt ore for players as well as cook food. They provide a source of light and can really benefit the player in many ways during the early stages of the game. Smokers, on the other hand, are items that require a furnace to craft.

While smokers may be able to cook food as well, there are many differences between it and a furnace that players should know about.

What is the difference between a smoker and a furnace in Minecraft?

A furnace is a very important tool that players should strive to build in the early part of Minecraft. In fact, building a bunch of them is recommended in order to allow faster smelting of materials. Each furnace costs eight cobblestones to craft. Once made, players will be able to place fuel at the bottom of the furnace. Fuel can be any type of wood item, coal, or even a bucket of lava.

How to use a furnace effectively Minecraft

Once a player has a fuel source inside the bottom of the furnace, they are going to be able to start smelting material or cooking. By placing the item to be smelted or cooked in the top block, players can start the process. If done correctly, players will notice flames in the furnace and see the progress bar for smelting or cooking displaying movement. Players will eventually get to take the finished item out from the output slot of the furnace.

What does a smoker do in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, players can make a smoker by combining a furnace with four pieces of any log or stem. Once the smoker is made and placed, it functions similarly to a furnace. The difference is that players cannot place ore inside a smoker. The only items that players can put inside to cook are food items, which can be cooked twice as fast.

Summarizing the differences

The furnace and smoker both have their place in Minecraft. For players who want to cook a lot of food quickly, the smoker is the best choice. However, that's all the smoker can work with. The furnace can both cook food and smelt ore, although at a slower pace. Therefore, the smoker is more of a luxury item that can save time in terms of cooking.

