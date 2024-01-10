Minecraft lets players do almost anything, including building magnificent structures and a working computer using redstone. From fighting legendary dragons and scary wither to just peacefully farming and building a beautiful home, the game's potential is truly unlimited.

But what if players wanted to simulate the economy, trade with actual players, and build a fortune? Here are some Minecraft mods that let players add interesting mechanics.

The best economy mods in Minecraft

While there is no official gameplay mode, some talented modders have created great economy mod packs that let players trade items like gold, own shops, and buy properties. These mods only work through CurseForge, which players can install through the app and launch the game server within or manually install from the website and create a custom profile in the app.

Here are the most interesting and fun economy mods in Minecraft to make the game your own business simulator.

Simple economy

Simple economy mod pack (Image via Curseforge)

As the name suggests, the Simple Economy mod adds a basic economy system to the game, allowing players to buy or sell items. But that doesn't mean it is lacking in any way.

The mod pack has several features, such as checking the player's balance and buying ores or food from the shop. The project is still in beta, so expect many features to be added in the future.

Simple Economy is one of the best economy mods out there owing to its simplicity. It doesn't require the players to install any external mod or API plugin as most other mods do. Also, due to its basic nature, it's speedy and snappy.

This mod is recommended for players just getting started with mods and want a basic economy pack to get familiar with it.

Economy+

Economy+ mod pack (Image via Curseforge)

Players who want to do more with economy mods will love Economy+. It's fairly simple and easy to install but packs a punch in terms of features.

The mod pack lets players create their own shops using vanilla chest. Apart from the basic exchange of money, it has commands to hide or show money, delete money, reset money, etc.

With the regular addition of features, players can expect functions that make this Minecraft mod more enjoyable.

Diamond economy

Diamond economy mod pack (Image via Curseforge)

One of the most downloaded economy mod packs in Curseforge, Diamond economy lets players create an economy using diamonds as money tokens.

There are multiple command options as well; for example, "balance" shows the monetary status of the player, and "send" and "deposit" are used to transfer money to the account or another player, respectively.

This Minecraft mod only works if serverside has both Fabric and Cloth Config API installed. Players also have the option to add such as chest shops and auction houses in the mod.

Star Worm economy

Star Worm economy mod pack (Image via Curseforge)

Star Worm economy is one of the most intricately made and well-thought-out mods that not only adds economy to Minecraft but also adds a real, complex economy. This mod pack has several features, and it is ideal for players who want to simulate real-world economy in Minecraft.

There’s an elaborate currency system, with copper coins having a value of 1, iron coins of 5, gold coins of 20, all the way to amethyst coins with a value of 500. There’s the addition of wallets, wristlets, deposit bags, refined leather, and even an iron vault.

If players are wondering why they need an iron vault, it's because this mod also has a PvP looting system. This addition gives a fascinating angle to the economy mod, as players not only have to grow their wealth but also protect it from being looted.

Economy Inc.

Economy Inc. mod pack (Image via Curseforge)

The final mod on this list is Economy Inc. Despite being functionally similar to the other economy mods, it stands out with some unique items and features.

The mod pack adds different monetary bills, gear, vault, wrench, microchip, different blocks, and even a credit card. So the way the economy works in this mod is by exchanging gold nuggets (made using gold blocks) with money in the players' credit cards. Server admins decide the exchange rate.

That was all about the different economy mods for Minecraft. Players should try all these mods to know the best and most fun for them.