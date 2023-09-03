The best level for coal in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft has various ores present, each with different significance and function. Coal is a mineral generally acquired from coal ore. This item is mainly used to craft torches and campfires, fire a charge, and act as a great fuel source. Fishermen also have a 50% chance to buy 10 coal for one emerald. Although better fuel sources are available, coal is the easiest and quickest to gather, especially during the initial stages.

The 1.18 update revamped the whole Overworld and its ore distribution. Hence, for new players and those returning to the game after a hiatus, this article will highlight the best level for mining coal in Minecraft 1.20.

Everything related to finding the most coal in Minecraft 1.20

Distribution of coal ore in Minecraft

Distribution of ores after the 1.18 edition (Image via minecraft.fandom)

In the Java edition, coal seems to be generated in two batches per chunk. This ore is generally generated in clusters of 0-37. The first batch of coal ore tries to generate 30 times per chunk between Y levels 136 and 320, while the second one generates 20 times between Y levels 0 and 192. In the Bedrock edition, coal ore tends to be generated in three batches, two similar to the Java edition plus a third between Y levels 128 and 256.

Out of the total amount of coal that is generated per chunk in the second batch, only 50% are exposed. The remaining coal ores are covered behind stone, granite, diorite, or any other block.

The best level to find coal in Minecraft

As discussed previously, coal is widely distributed throughout the Overworld. As you move toward either side of the range mentioned above, the ore generation reduces. Therefore, the best level to find coal in Minecraft 1.20 is Y level 96.

Some tips while mining for coal ore

Coal ore can only be mined using a pickaxe. Using any other tool will not give a drop. One coal ore drops only one coal. Therefore, to increase the drops, players can use a pickaxe with fortune enchantment. As the fortune enchantment level increases, so does the drop rate. Fortune I will drop 1 to 2 coal, fortune II will drop 1 to 3 coal, while fortune III will drop between 1 to 4 coals. Therefore, the maximum amount of coal a player can get from one coal ore is four.

Other places to find coal

Although mining is the easiest way, there are other ways to find coal. Coal can be generated in chests present in structures such as mineshafts, dungeons, igloos, ancient cities, villages, shipwrecks, strongholds, trail ruins, woodland mansions, cold ocean ruins, and underwater ruins. Wither skeletons also have a 0.33% chance of dropping coal when slain.