This Minecraft mod enhances crafting table's visual appearance

The crafting table is arguably the most important functional block in Minecraft. At the very beginning of any survival world, you are required to make one in order to craft more complex blocks and items. This is the single feature that you keep using even during the very end of your journey for crafting end crystals, beacons, eyes of ender, and more.
If we look at the crafting table, there is a 3x3 grid made on it, which we essentially use through a dedicated GUI. However, if we look at the actual block, the items never stay on top of the table, where the crafting grid is present. To add this special visual effect, there is a mod called Visual Workbench. Here are more details about this Minecraft mod.
Features and download guide for the Minecraft Visual Workbench mod
What does the Visual Workbench mod offer?
As mentioned above, the Visual Workbench mod brings the crafting table to life by visually adding crafting ingredients on top of the table itself. Additionally, the crafting ingredients placed on the crafting table will remain as it is if you close its GUI and go somewhere else.
Start by simply making a crafting table and try to place items in the crafting slot to make something. If you close the crafting table GUI, the items will remain inside the crafting table's GUI and will now appear on top of it, as shown in the picture.
The crafting ingredients will be seen as small items in each crafting slot, while the craftable item will be shown hovering on top of the crafting ingredients. When one player is crafting anything, other players who are not in the block's GUI will also be able to see each item being placed on the block.
How to download and install the Visual Workbench mod in Minecraft?
Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Visual Workbench mod in Minecraft:
- Download and install Fabric or NeoForge for the game version 1.21.10.
- Head to Modrinth and search for the Visual Workbench mod.
- On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.10 as of now.
- Also download the Puzzles Lib, Fabric API (for Fabric), and Forge Config API Port (for NeoForge) for the 1.21.10 game version as well. These mods are needed for the main mod to run properly.
- Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root game directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft.
- Open the title's launcher and find the Fabric or NeoForge 1.21.10 modded game version.
- Open the game, enter a world, and witness the crafting table's visual overhaul.
