This Minecraft mod immediately improves game performance and increases FPS

There are tons of Minecraft mods out there offering various features that change the game entirely. While some can introduce new in-game features like structures, mobs, items, and blocks, others are more utility-based, offering performance gains, GUIs, and more.

Ad

Despite being a blocky and pixellated game, Minecraft can be quite heavy on devices, especially if played on high render distance or with mods. Hence, mods like ImmediatelyFast can be quite helpful in optimizing the game's engine and squeezing more frames. Here is everything to know about the Minecraft mod.

Features and download guide for the ImmediatelyFast Minecraft mod

What does the ImmediatelyFast Minecraft mod offer?

Ad

Trending

The mod can drastically improve FPS in certain scenarios (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

ImmediatelyFast is a performance-oriented mod for Minecraft Java Edition that improves the rendering efficiency of “immediate mode” operations on the client side.

Ad

Its main purpose is to bundle, batch, or rework how draw calls are handled so that the GPU processes them more efficiently. It applies optimizations to many rendering subsystems like entity rendering, block entities, particles, text rendering, GUI and HUDs, and more.

The performance gains using ImmediatelyFast are especially visible when the CPU becomes the bottleneck. For example, it can improve scenarios where many entities or maps are shown on the screen.

Ad

ImmediatelyFast supports multiple game versions, especially the latest ones, and runs on Fabric, Forge, NeoForge, and Quilt mod loaders. It is lightweight and designed to be compatible with other mods. The mod also comes with a configurable file allowing toggling of optimizations for power users. Some known incompatibilities include OptiFine/OptiFabric, VulkanMod, and many closed-source client mods.

How to download and install the ImmediatelyFast Minecraft mod?

ImmediatelyFast mod can be installed from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/ImmediatelyFast)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the ImmediatelyFast mod into Minecraft:

Ad

Download and install NeoForge for the game version 1.21.1. Head to Modrinth and search for the ImmediatelyFast mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with NeoForge 1.21.1 as of now. Copy and paste the mod files into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the title's launcher and find the NeoForge 1.21.1 modded game version. Open the game, enter a world, and instantly feel the difference in performance.

Ad

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!