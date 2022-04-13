Tips to survive a Woodland Mansion in Minecraft

Exploring the world of Minecraft has never been more fun and rewarding. The number of things to do in the game is staggering, and exploration is even better with the launch of the 1.18 update. Aside from the game’s natural world generation, the various structures spread across the world are great places to loot and explore.

Woodland Mansions are gigantic structures that are generated in a unique way. The structure was added with Minecraft 1.11, or the Exploration Update, and is considered one of the most dangerous places to be in the game, with swarms of hostile mobs being found inside. The interior of the structure includes large hallways and rooms with tall ceilings. Players can also find rooms with secret entrances in the structure.

Everything Minecraft players need to know about Woodland Mansions

Locating a Woodland Mansion

This unique structure is quite rare, primarily because it is usually found thousands of blocks away from the player’s spawn point in the world. The dark forest biome is the only biome where this structure generates, which increases the rarity of its generation even more.

The Minecraft wiki confirms that the chances of a dark forest generating with a woodland mansion are even slimmer than a mushroom field biome generating. Without proper guidance and tools for exploration and navigation, it can take players hours or even days to find a woodland mansion.

Fortunately, players can find the perfect tool to navigate their way to a woodland mansion in Minecraft. This tool is a woodland explorer map, which is obtained by trading with the cartographer villager. If the villager is at Apprentice level, players can gain this item for 13 emeralds and a compass, otherwise, it will set players back 14 emeralds and a compass if the villager is at Journeyman level.

If players are still having issues finding the structure, they can always use the game’s command system. Using the “/locate” command will allow players to obtain the coordinates of and teleport to the nearest woodland mansion.

How to survive within a woodland mansion and what equipment to carry

Woodland mansions are swarming with hostile mobs. This is primarily due to the low light levels inside these structures, as well as the absence of a door inside the mansion.

While some of the most common hostile mobs in Minecraft like skeletons, creepers, zombies, baby zombies, and spiders are prevalent in woodland mansions, what makes it extremely dangerous is the high presence of some of the most powerful variants of illagers in the game.

Evokers and vindicators are found in every corner of the structure. While vindicators can be encountered within the hallways of the mansion, evokers can be found inside conference rooms, map rooms, altar rooms, or triple bedrooms.

Due to the aforementioned dangers, players are advised to be thoroughly prepared before going to a mansion. A diamond armor set is recommended, along with diamond tools and weapons.

While using a set of iron armor tools and weapons is not necessarily a bad idea, players will have to be extremely careful when engaging with multiple enemies. Diamond armor will come in quite handy when fighting the evoker mob, as it can summon lethal flying mobs called vexes.

As far as food and healing items are concerned, players are highly advised to carry golden apples or enchanted golden apples. Other potent food items to carry are pork chops, steak, mutton, or bread since they are widely available. Players can also carry potions like the Potion of Healing, Potion of Regeneration, Potion of Strength, Potion of Swiftness, and Potion of Night Vision, among others.

Each structure in Minecraft offers something unique in terms of resources, mobs, and ambiance, whether it is an ocean monument or a desert temple buried beneath the sand. Woodland mansions allow players to participate in yet another fun activity and make use of the game’s combat and exploration mechanics.

Edited by Danyal Arabi