5 tips and tricks for beginners in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends hasn't been available for long, but plenty of fans are already flocking to the action/strategy spin-off. However, Legends is quite a different title compared to the original Minecraft, so there's a considerable learning curve involved. Since this is the case, newcomers to the game may need a little help.

Resource collection, army composition, commands, and structure building is vital to the gameplay of Minecraft Legends, and fans who don't have experience playing strategy games may find it hard to keep track of these variables.

Here are some tips that can help Minecraft Legends newbies breeze through the game.

Tips for new Minecraft Legends players

1) Build wellhouses often

In many ways, wellhouses are the anchoring presence of your adventures in Minecraft Legends. The structures serve as both respawn and fast travel points, meaning you should place them in important locations.

Ideal placement spots include defensible areas like villages, piglin structures, and areas that are a considerable distance away from your base. With a well-situated network of wellhouses, you can dive into battle at a moment's notice or quickly return to battle after dying.

2) Exploration plays off

The Overworld is a big place, and the maps of Minecraft Legends generate differently each time. Since this is the case, you should explore as much of the game world as possible when you aren't battling piglins or other players.

Roaming around the map is key to finding resources as well as tactical positions and points of interest, like the slumbering First Golems, who are an invaluable group of summonable golems that can turn the tide in battle.

Obviously, you have to prioritize protecting structures and destroying piglin invasion points, but exploration has plenty of rewards in Minecraft Legends for those who are willing to venture out.

3) Diversify your army

There are quite a few mobs that can be summoned into battle in Minecraft Legends, and while you will likely have favorites among them, it's best to add some variety to your growing army. Each mob has its own specialization, such as plank golems dealing damage to enemy units at range and creepers having the ability to detonate on structures and opponents alike. Meanwhile, mossy golems excel at healing, and cobblestone golems perform well on the frontlines.

Defeating the various piglin units that appear in Minecraft Legends will require a little bit of everything, so be sure to experiment with different unit combinations.

4) Build plenty of watchtowers

When it comes to defensive fortifications, building watchtowers is highly recommended. These structures not only soften up invading piglins but also keep them from attacking walls or the innocents of the Overworld.

You can either build watchtowers in damage-dealing clusters or spread them out for the best coverage possible. Building walls to connect the towers isn't necessary, so you can simply drop a few watchtowers near important locations and let them work their magic.

5) Head for the homesteads

When heroes start out, they won't have access to many unit types. However, this can easily be remedied by liberating the homesteads of zombies, creepers, and skeletons. You should rally an army of golems as early as possible and head out to the homesteads. Freeing the inhabitants of these locations will allow you to summon the mobs afterward, vastly improving your army's diversity and capability in the early stages of the game.

Variety is the spice of life, and immediately expanding the roster of summonable units is a no-brainer to ensure long-term success.

Poll : 0 votes